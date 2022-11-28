Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Forced conversions are a serious issue: Centre tells Supreme Court

    In its submission, the Centre said that 'it is important to protect the vulnerable sections of the society.'

    Forced conversions are a serious issue: Centre tells Supreme Court
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 2:19 PM IST

    The Central government on Monday responded to the Supreme Court over forced conversions, terming it as a 'serious issue.' While reiterating that law and order is a state subject, the Centre made it clear that such laws are necessary to protect society's vulnerable sections.

    The Supreme Court had sought the Centre's view after an application was filed in the top court seeking direction to amend the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Indian Penal Code to stop religious conversion by 'intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits'.

    The petitioner, advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, also sought direction to the Centre to review the visa rules for Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) rules for foreign-funded NGOs and individuals and for foreign missionaries and religious preachers. 

    The Supreme Court had observed that forced religious conversion could threaten national security and impinge on citizens' religious freedom. The court had asked the Centre to step in and sincerely tackle the 'very serious' issue.

    The court had granted the Centre until November 28 and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to enumerate measures to curb forced conversions.

    The Centre, in its affidavit, reportedly highlighted that the fundamental right to convert other people to a particular faith is not included in the right of freedom of religion. It enumerated the legislations introduced in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Haryana and Uttarakhand to tackle forced conversion. 

    The affidavit said, 'It is submitted that enactments in the nature of the Acts, which seek to control and curb the menace of sophisticated, organized and large-scale religious conversions have been upheld by this Hon'ble court. It is submitted that the Union of India is cognizant of the seriousness and the gravity of the issue raised in the present writ petition. It is submitted that such enactments are necessary for protecting cherished rights of vulnerable sections of society, including the economically and socially backward classes and women.'

    Also Read: Baba Ramdev apologises for 'women look good even if they aren't wearing anything' jibe

    Also Read: Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 2:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal confident winning '7-8 seats in Surat' AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal confident winning '7-8 seats in Surat'

    Maharashtra border dispute: Karnataka CM Bommai to meet BJP chief JP Nadda, advocate Rohatgi - adt

    Maharashtra border dispute: Karnataka CM Bommai to meet BJP chief JP Nadda, advocate Rohatgi

    Yoga guru Ramdev apologises over 'women look good even if they aren't wearing anything' remark after massive backlash

    Baba Ramdev apologises for 'women look good even if they aren't wearing anything' jibe

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Day after bike ride, Rahul Gandhi cycles in Madhya Pradesh AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Day after bike ride, Rahul Gandhi cycles in Madhya Pradesh

    Vizhinjam Violence: 3000 persons booked; names of priests removed from new FIR

    Vizhinjam Violence: 3000 persons booked; names of priests removed from new FIR

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif SEXY video, pictures: Actress shares some heads turning photos in saree-WATCH

    Katrina Kaif SEXY video, pictures: Actress shares some heads turning photos in saree-WATCH

    Akshara Singh BOLD video Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh SEXY dance moves on Chumma Ke Zeher is a must WATCH

    Akshara Singh HOT video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's SEXY dance moves on ‘Chumma Ke Zeher’ is a must WATCH

    football Lionel Messi edges closer to MLS, close to signing for Inter Miami - Reports-ayh

    Lionel Messi edges closer to MLS, close to signing for Inter Miami - Reports

    Gujarat Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal confident winning '7-8 seats in Surat' AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal confident winning '7-8 seats in Surat'

    Maharashtra border dispute: Karnataka CM Bommai to meet BJP chief JP Nadda, advocate Rohatgi - adt

    Maharashtra border dispute: Karnataka CM Bommai to meet BJP chief JP Nadda, advocate Rohatgi

    Recent Videos

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon