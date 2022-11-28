Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

Delhi Police Crime Branch solved the mystery of human body parts found in East Delhi and said that remains of the deceased were kept in the refrigerator and the duo dumped the body parts everyday.

The Delhi Police on Monday (November 28) said that they have arrested a woman and her son who chopped off her husband's body into pieces and dumped it near Ramlila ground in Pandav Nagar.

The police also said that the duo had kept the body in refrigerator, a pattern similar to the one followed by Aaftab in Shraddha murder case.

The police also said that this dreadful incident was executed by mother and son together. Both mother and son cut the dead body into pieces and kept it hidden in the refrigerator and then threw it in the Pandav Nagar area.

It is reportedly said that suspicion of illegal relationship has being raised behind this murder and the Crime Branch team has arrested the accused mother-son Poonam and Deepak. The name of the person who was murdered is Anjan Das.

Anjan Das was killed as his wife and son allegedly suspected him of having an affair. Parts of his body were found back in June, inside a bag at the Ramlila Ground in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri, leading to an investigation.