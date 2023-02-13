Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Every year on February 13, World Radio Day is celebrated with the objective to underline the importance of radio. Even in the time of innumerable social media platforms and the wide usage of WhatsApp, Radio has remained to be the most resilient and far-reaching medium of communication.

    Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Monday (February 13) created a remarkable sand art honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat and shared the video on Twitter. Pattnaik made a sculpture at Puri beach, Odisha to celebrate World Radio Day.

    It can be seen that radio dates back to the mid-19th century in the world. It works with the help of sound waves and signals that transmit messages to a specified bandwidth. Radio arrived in India in the early 20th century. However, it took years before it became a popular medium of mass media.

    Also read: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Sikkim, no casualties reported

    Every year on February 13, World Radio Day is celebrated with the objective to underline the importance of radio. Even in the time of innumerable social media platforms and the wide usage of WhatsApp, Radio has remained to be the most resilient and far-reaching medium of communication.

    Despite several technological advancements, many trust the radio for the consumption of news. This is one of the reasons radio has managed to be a prominent platform to reach the masses, especially in a country like India.

    Also read: India's first 'Frozen-lake Marathon' to be held at Ladakh's Pangong Tso; here's what we know

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted radio listeners and others associated with the broadcasting medium on World Radio Day.

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Greetings to all radio listeners, RJs and all others associated with the broadcasting eco-system on the special occasion of World Radio Day. May the radio keep brightening lives through innovative programmes and showcasing human creativity."

    The theme for the 12th edition of World Radio Day is "Radio and Peace". The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) highlights independent radio as a pillar for conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

    The idea of celebrating World Radio Day is to make people realise the importance of radio for emergency communication when natural disasters strike. Despite television and mobile phones taking over the world, radio still holds a reputed position in the form of the medium of music, a travel companion, and raising voices of the community through community radio.

    Recent Videos

    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Top Stories

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA
    Entertainment

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony
    Entertainment

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset
    Lifestyle

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row
    Entertainment

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma
    Entertainment

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Must See

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR
    India News

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action
    Defence

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt
    India News

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt