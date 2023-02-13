World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

Every year on February 13, World Radio Day is celebrated with the objective to underline the importance of radio. Even in the time of innumerable social media platforms and the wide usage of WhatsApp, Radio has remained to be the most resilient and far-reaching medium of communication.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Monday (February 13) created a remarkable sand art honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat and shared the video on Twitter. Pattnaik made a sculpture at Puri beach, Odisha to celebrate World Radio Day.

It can be seen that radio dates back to the mid-19th century in the world. It works with the help of sound waves and signals that transmit messages to a specified bandwidth. Radio arrived in India in the early 20th century. However, it took years before it became a popular medium of mass media.

Despite several technological advancements, many trust the radio for the consumption of news. This is one of the reasons radio has managed to be a prominent platform to reach the masses, especially in a country like India.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted radio listeners and others associated with the broadcasting medium on World Radio Day.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Greetings to all radio listeners, RJs and all others associated with the broadcasting eco-system on the special occasion of World Radio Day. May the radio keep brightening lives through innovative programmes and showcasing human creativity."

The theme for the 12th edition of World Radio Day is "Radio and Peace". The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) highlights independent radio as a pillar for conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

The idea of celebrating World Radio Day is to make people realise the importance of radio for emergency communication when natural disasters strike. Despite television and mobile phones taking over the world, radio still holds a reputed position in the form of the medium of music, a travel companion, and raising voices of the community through community radio.