Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Sikkim, no casualties reported

In a tweet, the NSC said that the earthquake occurred around 4:15 am at a depth of 10 kilometres from 70 km northwest of Yuksom, a town that is around 116 km from the state capital Gangtok.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Monday (February 13) said that an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Yuksom town of Sikkim.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70 km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India," the NCS informed in a tweet.

This comes a day after an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude struck Assam's Nagaon on Sunday afternoon. The epicentre was in Nagaon district and the depth of the quake was 10 km. The epicentre was around 160 km east of Guwahati, near Hojai in central Assam.

People in the neighbouring West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat and Morigaon districts also felt the tremor, besides those in Sonitpur on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river.

A day before, a tremor of 3.8 magnitude was recorded in Surat district in Gujarat. The tremor was recorded at 12:52 am with its epicentre some 27 kilometres west south west (WSW) of Surat, an Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) official had said.