    India's first 'Frozen-lake Marathon' to be held at Ladakh's Pangong Tso; here's what we know

    The 21-kilometre marathon will begin in Lukung and finish in Maan village. Seventy-five selected athletes from India and abroad are participating in the run, allowing them to attempt a Guinness World Record for the world's highest 'frozen-lake marathon.' 

    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 12, 2023, 7:23 PM IST

    India's first 'frozen-lake marathon' will be held on February 20, 2023, at Ladakh's Pangong Tso at a height of 13,862 feet. For the event, the army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been enlisted to implement a 'proper action plan,' a senior government official said on Sunday, February 12. 

    The 21-kilometre marathon will begin in Lukung and will finish in Maan village. Seventy-five selected athletes from India and abroad are taking part in the run, allowing them to attempt a Guinness World Record for the world's highest 'frozen-lake marathon,' the officials said. 

     

    The marathon is being called the 'Last Run' to draw attention to the issue of climate change, said the organisers.

    The Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh (ASFL) is organising it in collaboration with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Leh, the Tourism Department, and the Leh district administration.

    District Development Commissioner of Leh, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, told PTI, "All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the success of this challenging event, which is being organised with the message of sustainable development and carbon-neutral Ladakh. Every stakeholder is on board. The Indian Army and the ITBP were also enlisted to carry out a proper action plan."

    Pangong Lake, which stretches along the border of India and China, has a winter temperature of minus 30 degrees Celsius, freezing the saltwater lake.

    "We anticipate that the frozen-lake marathon will aid in promoting tourism in other areas, particularly in the Changthang region, as tourists primarily travel to Ladakh during the winter for the Chadar Trek (in Zanskar) and snow leopard sightings," Suse explained.

    He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vibrant Village Scheme' will help develop habitats along the Line of Actual Control through tourism opportunities.

    "50 athletes from outside Ladakh are part of the 75-member team. In the marathon, the participants will be four international runners and local athletes representing the region at the national level. We have developed a standard operating procedure (SOP) that will be strictly adhered to," he said. 

    Participants who are not from Ladakh must undergo mandatory acclimatisation, which includes a three to four-day stay in Leh, to overcome high-altitude sickness, Suse added. 

    "Medical teams will cover the entire 21-kilometre stretch, and participants will undergo medical examinations one day before the event. We are also prepared for an air evacuation if necessary," said the district development commissioner.

    According to him, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Indian Army, and the ITBP are conducting a recce of the entire 21-kilometre lake stretch in close collaboration with other stakeholders. He further invited people to watch the event. 

    ASFL founder Chamba Tsetan, in a video message, said the event was named the 'Last Run' to give a message to the world about the 'rapid melting of Himalayan glaciers due to global climate change.'

    "If you are an environmentalist or an adventurer, this trip is for you... we are also attempting to set the Guinness world record for the world's highest frozen-lake marathon," Tsetan said. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2023, 7:23 PM IST
