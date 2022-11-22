Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

According to top intelligence sources, Shariq planned the blast himself and has no ties with any gang. Sources further said that it is likely that Shariq may not have had any support from a terror module and was, perhaps, a lone wolf.

Closed-circuit television footage has emerged that shows Mangaluru blast prime accused Mohammad Shariq walking with a bag ahead of the autorickshaw explosion. Police have reportedly been trying to establish the route he had travelled. It is suspected that he got down at the Padil bus stand and headed towards Nagori.

According to top intelligence sources, Shariq planned the blast himself and has no ties with any gang. Sources further said that it is likely that Shariq may not have had any support from a terror module and was, perhaps, a lone wolf.

Also Read: Did Shariq use Arun Kumar's identity to blame Hindu groups?

He recceed the places himself and probably took help in procuring some of the elements required for preparing the IED, sources added.

An analysis of Shariq's phone revealed that he had created a WhatsApp group with the fake identity that he had assumed. The display picture of Isha Foundation's Shiva statue was used to mislead authorities, investigators point out.

The police are trying to track down the individuals who gave Shariq logistical support. In that direction, one person was picked up from Bengaluru on Monday, while two others were picked up from Mysuru. Those in detention are being questioned about Shariq's movements in the days leading up to the explosion.

Also being tracked is where Shariq got the funding for allegedly carrying out the blast.

The pressure cooker bomb exploded in an auto in Mangaluru on November 19, injuring two persons. During the probe, investigators said that Shariq had travelled to parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The investigation also revealed that Shariq was residing in hostels and using WhatsApp numbers under fake Aadhaar numbers and names. He had reportedly assumed the identity of 'Prem Raj'.

Investigators have been able to find out that Shariq stayed at a hotel in Coimbatore under the name of Gauri Arunkumar.

Also read: 'Terror is terror': EAM Jaishankar lists 5 reasons for rise in terrorism; targets Pakistan, China