Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Terror is terror': EAM Jaishankar lists 5 reasons for rise in terrorism; targets Pakistan, China

    China's blocking of joint India-US efforts to sanction Pakistan-based terrorists at the UN Security Council has emerged as a fresh irritant in the already troubled relations between India and China.

    'Terror is terror': EAM Jaishankar lists 5 reasons for rise in terrorism; targets Pakistan, China AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 2:46 PM IST

    External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (November 22) slammed Pakistan and China over their position in combating terrorism. The EAM minister also listed as many as five reasons for the growing scope, scale, and intensity of the terrorist threat in recent years while addressing a session on promoting international cooperation against terror financing at the "No Money For Terror" ministerial conference hosted by India on November 19.

    Without naming Pakistan or China, Jaishankar criticised the countries that use terror as a "tool of state-craft" or fail to "rise above political divides" to address the threat posed by terrorism.

    Also read: Sonali Phogat death case: CBI names accused Sudhir Sagwan, Sukhwinder Singh in chargesheet

    Meanwhile, it can be seen that India has accused Pakistan's establishment for a long time now of backing and sheltering terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that have carried out cross-border terror attacks.

    China's blocking of joint India-US efforts to sanction Pakistan-based terrorists at the UN Security Council has emerged as a fresh irritant in the already troubled relations between India and China.

    Also read: Killed Shraddha in 'heat of the moment': Aaftab to Delhi court

    "In India's context, terrorist groups from across the border such as LeT, JeM or Harkat-ul-Mujahideen and their proxies thrive on assured financial support to commit barbaric acts of terror on Indian soil," Jaishankar said.

    In a tweet, the EAM said, "Important that all states collectively follow an undifferentiated and undiluted approach to terrorism. Terror is terror and no political spin can ever justify it."

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 2:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala lottery result 2022 Sthree Sakthi SS 340 winning ticket number prizes and more gcw

    Kerala lottery result 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-340 draw at 3pm

    Sonali Phogat death case: CBI names accused Sudhir Sagwan, Sukhwinder Singh in chargesheet AJR

    Sonali Phogat death case: CBI names accused Sudhir Sagwan, Sukhwinder Singh in chargesheet

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes 71,056 appointment letters to recruits AJR

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes 71,056 appointment letters to recruits

    Mumbai Western Railway to construct skywalk connecting Bandra station to terminus - adt

    Mumbai: Western Railway to construct skywalk connecting Bandra station to terminus

    Killed Shraddha in heat of the moment Aaftab to Delhi court gcw

    Killed Shraddha in 'heat of the moment': Aaftab to Delhi court

    Recent Stories

    Alphabet Google parent company may lay off 10000 employees based on performance Report gcw

    Alphabet, Google's parent company, may lay off 10,000 employees: Report

    From Maui to New York, 5 destinations you should visit during thanksgiving this year sur

    From Maui to New York, 5 destinations you should visit during thanksgiving this year

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan treats fans with his latest film look RBA

    Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan treats fans with his latest film look

    Kerala lottery result 2022 Sthree Sakthi SS 340 winning ticket number prizes and more gcw

    Kerala lottery result 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-340 draw at 3pm

    Recent Videos

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon