'Terror is terror': EAM Jaishankar lists 5 reasons for rise in terrorism; targets Pakistan, China

China's blocking of joint India-US efforts to sanction Pakistan-based terrorists at the UN Security Council has emerged as a fresh irritant in the already troubled relations between India and China.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (November 22) slammed Pakistan and China over their position in combating terrorism. The EAM minister also listed as many as five reasons for the growing scope, scale, and intensity of the terrorist threat in recent years while addressing a session on promoting international cooperation against terror financing at the "No Money For Terror" ministerial conference hosted by India on November 19.

Without naming Pakistan or China, Jaishankar criticised the countries that use terror as a "tool of state-craft" or fail to "rise above political divides" to address the threat posed by terrorism.

Also read: Sonali Phogat death case: CBI names accused Sudhir Sagwan, Sukhwinder Singh in chargesheet

Meanwhile, it can be seen that India has accused Pakistan's establishment for a long time now of backing and sheltering terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that have carried out cross-border terror attacks.

China's blocking of joint India-US efforts to sanction Pakistan-based terrorists at the UN Security Council has emerged as a fresh irritant in the already troubled relations between India and China.

Also read: Killed Shraddha in 'heat of the moment': Aaftab to Delhi court

"In India's context, terrorist groups from across the border such as LeT, JeM or Harkat-ul-Mujahideen and their proxies thrive on assured financial support to commit barbaric acts of terror on Indian soil," Jaishankar said.

In a tweet, the EAM said, "Important that all states collectively follow an undifferentiated and undiluted approach to terrorism. Terror is terror and no political spin can ever justify it."