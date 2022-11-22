Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mangaluru blast: Did Shariq use Arun Kumar's identity to blame Hindu groups? check details

    With much difficulties, police are now trying to identify the person who returned the wallet. During this time his papers were duplicated and Shariq allegedly bought his SIM card in his name.

    Mangaluru blast: Did Shariq use Arun Kumar's identity to blame Hindu groups? check details
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 4:58 PM IST

    Shariq, prime accused in the Mangaluru blast, was using a Hindu identity to pin the blame of his deeds on the Hindu community if her ever got caught, police said. The accused also blamed the previous Congress regime in Karnataka for the condition of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the state.

    In a report, the police said that Shariq had misused the Aadhar Card and Voter ID card of an individual named Arun Kumar. He had procured a SIM card in Arun Kumar's name by using his stolen documents.

    Arun Kumar is a resident of Bellari, who works out of Bangalore. He had lost his wallet in a busy and crowded area of Bangalore last year. The police also said that the wallet was later returned to him.

    As per a police officer, Arun Kumar was picked up and questioned but let go as he has no role in the autorickshaw blast in Mangaluru.

    Speaking to media, BJP MLA from Mangaluru said the accused used Hindu name, pictures in DP and even was spotted in what looked like a saffron shawl when the blast took place. "Looks like the plan was to blame it on hindu groups and also to avoid suspicion to carry out illegal activities," he added.

    The accused, identified by the police as Shariq, is under treatment at the Father Muller Hospital in Karnataka's Mangaluru after he sustained 40-45 per cent burn injuries due to a fire that broke out in an autorickshaw in the Kankanadi police station area at around 5 pm on Saturday.

