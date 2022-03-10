Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Election 2022: Independents will help us form government, says BJP

    Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavade spoke exclusively to Asianet News and said the saffron party will form government in the coastal state after bagging support of independent candidates.

    Mar 10, 2022, 4:39 PM IST

    Confident of forming the government in the coastal state, the Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavade said that they are very happy as for the first time, the saffron party has won from Taleigao constituency. Speaking exclusively to Asianet News, Tanavade said they were 100 per cent sure that they would win.

    Speaking about the number game, he informed that all the three independent candidates have extended support to the BJP. Independent candidate from Cortalim, Manuel Vaz and from Curtorim, Alexio Reginaldo have extended support to the saffron party, he added.

    Meanwhile, current Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "People of Goa have given us a majority. The campaign by state and central leaders helped us. We will take ahead the vison of Prime minister Narendra Modi forward. Those who want to join us, will come forward and we will take them along."

    "We will get 20 seats or even 1-2 seats more. People have shown faith in PM Modi. Independent candidates are coming with us. MGP is also coming with us and taking all together, we will form our govt," added BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

