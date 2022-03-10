Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE: Hung over a prediction in high-stakes battle

6:38 AM IST
Will NCP's Francisco Pacheco make a comeback in Nuvem?
Ten years after severing ties with NCP, Goa's controversial leader Francisco Xavier Pacheco is back in the party fold and has contested from the Nuvem constituency.
Known as Mickky Pacheco, he was convicted of assaulting a government official in 2015 and sentenced to six months in prison, forcing him to quit his ministerial position.
His return to the state's political landscape has been the talk of the town, with all eyes on who will eventually bag a win in this South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.
6:36 AM IST
In Benaulim, Will TMC's Churchill Alemao be a game changer?
An assembly constituency in South Goa district, Benaulim is expected to be an interesting contest as sitting MLA, and former CM Churchill Alemao left the NCP to join the debutant Trinamool Congress for this year's assembly polls.
Stating that the 2022 election would be his last, Alemao highlighted that he joined different parties to develop his constituency better. Hence, his team-up with Mamata Banerjee's TMC will be an interesting watch.
In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Churchill Alemao, who was in Nationalist Congress Party, defeated Royla Clarina Fernandes of the AAP by a margin of 5,191 votes.
6:29 AM IST
It's Laxmikant Parsekar vs his former parivar BJP in Mandrem
Former Goa chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar's decision to throw his hat into the ring as an independent candidate for this election has changed political equations in the Mandrem constituency. What seemed like a straight fight between BJP and MGP has now turned triangular.
In 2017, Congress candidate now in BJP's Dayanand Raghunath Sopte won 16,490 votes, and his vote share was 59.85%. BJP's Laxmikant Parsekar bagged 9,371 votes, and his vote share was 34.01%.
In the voting held on February 14 this year, an estimated 87.5 per cent voter turnout was reported.
6:23 AM IST
Will AAP's Amit Palekar stir Congress stronghold in St. Cruz?
Santa Cruz is one of the original Goa Assembly Constituency seats in the Tiswadi Taluka of North Goa District. Predominantly a Congress stronghold, all eyes will be on Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate and their Chief Minister face Amit Palekar, who has expressed confidence that his party will wipe out Goa's debt and is here to stay.
Meanwhile, the BJP, which made a dent in this seat in the 2019 by-elections, is also hoping for a victory.
Congress' Antonio Caetano Fernandes won this seat in the 2017 state assembly elections, beating Hemant Dinanath Golatkar of the BJP by a margin of 642 votes.
6:17 AM IST
It's Utpal Parrikar's pride vs BJP's legacy in Panaji
It will be interesting to see if former CM and BJP stalwart late Manohar Parrikar's son, Utpal Parrikar, will make significant inroads in Goa's political landscape as he contested as an independent candidate after being denied a ticket by the saffron party.
Opposing Utpal Parrikar is the ruling BJP's sitting MLA Atanasio Monserrate, a former Congressman who had defeated the saffron party candidate in 2019 but joined the BJP in 2020.
The Congress has fielded former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes, while AAP has fielded Valmiki Naik for the third time from the seat.
6:05 AM IST
Will CM Pramod Sawant retain his bastion?
Counting of votes for the Goa Election 2022 will begin at 8 AM, and all eyes will be on the Sanquelim constituency to see if the current Chief Minister, BJP's Pramod Sawant, will be able to retain his seat.
Sanquelim is a town and municipal council in North Goa district and one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies of the state.
In 2017, CM Pramod Sawant won the seat by defeating Congress' Dharmesh Saglani with a margin of 2131 votes, accounting for 8.99 per cent of the total votes cast for the seat. The BJP had received 42.44 per cent of the vote in this seat.
6:38 AM IST:
Ten years after severing ties with NCP, Goa's controversial leader Francisco Xavier Pacheco is back in the party fold and has contested from the Nuvem constituency.
Known as Mickky Pacheco, he was convicted of assaulting a government official in 2015 and sentenced to six months in prison, forcing him to quit his ministerial position.
His return to the state's political landscape has been the talk of the town, with all eyes on who will eventually bag a win in this South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.
6:36 AM IST:
An assembly constituency in South Goa district, Benaulim is expected to be an interesting contest as sitting MLA, and former CM Churchill Alemao left the NCP to join the debutant Trinamool Congress for this year's assembly polls.
Stating that the 2022 election would be his last, Alemao highlighted that he joined different parties to develop his constituency better. Hence, his team-up with Mamata Banerjee's TMC will be an interesting watch.
In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Churchill Alemao, who was in Nationalist Congress Party, defeated Royla Clarina Fernandes of the AAP by a margin of 5,191 votes.
6:30 AM IST:
Former Goa chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar's decision to throw his hat into the ring as an independent candidate for this election has changed political equations in the Mandrem constituency. What seemed like a straight fight between BJP and MGP has now turned triangular.
In 2017, Congress candidate now in BJP's Dayanand Raghunath Sopte won 16,490 votes, and his vote share was 59.85%. BJP's Laxmikant Parsekar bagged 9,371 votes, and his vote share was 34.01%.
In the voting held on February 14 this year, an estimated 87.5 per cent voter turnout was reported.
6:24 AM IST:
Santa Cruz is one of the original Goa Assembly Constituency seats in the Tiswadi Taluka of North Goa District. Predominantly a Congress stronghold, all eyes will be on Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate and their Chief Minister face Amit Palekar, who has expressed confidence that his party will wipe out Goa's debt and is here to stay.
Meanwhile, the BJP, which made a dent in this seat in the 2019 by-elections, is also hoping for a victory.
Congress' Antonio Caetano Fernandes won this seat in the 2017 state assembly elections, beating Hemant Dinanath Golatkar of the BJP by a margin of 642 votes.
6:18 AM IST:
It will be interesting to see if former CM and BJP stalwart late Manohar Parrikar's son, Utpal Parrikar, will make significant inroads in Goa's political landscape as he contested as an independent candidate after being denied a ticket by the saffron party.
Opposing Utpal Parrikar is the ruling BJP's sitting MLA Atanasio Monserrate, a former Congressman who had defeated the saffron party candidate in 2019 but joined the BJP in 2020.
The Congress has fielded former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes, while AAP has fielded Valmiki Naik for the third time from the seat.
6:12 AM IST:
Counting of votes for the Goa Election 2022 will begin at 8 AM, and all eyes will be on the Sanquelim constituency to see if the current Chief Minister, BJP's Pramod Sawant, will be able to retain his seat.
Sanquelim is a town and municipal council in North Goa district and one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies of the state.
In 2017, CM Pramod Sawant won the seat by defeating Congress' Dharmesh Saglani with a margin of 2131 votes, accounting for 8.99 per cent of the total votes cast for the seat. The BJP had received 42.44 per cent of the vote in this seat.