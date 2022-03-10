Goa Election 2022: 'Beginning of honest politics', says Kejriwal as AAP leads two seats

AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal congratulated his party's candidates, Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, as they won in their respective constituencies.

The Aam Aadmi Party won two seats from Goa. On Thursday, the party's supremo Arvind Kejriwal stated a 'beginning of honest politics' in the coastal state.

He congratulated his party members Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, who led their respective constituencies.

Kejriwal wrote AAP wins two seats in Goa. Congratulations and best wishes to Capt Venzy and Er Cruz. He added its the beginning of honest politics in Goa.

Earlier, AAP's party leader Atishi informed that the AAP's Captain Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva won in Benaulim and Velim, respectively. This was also tweeted by the party's Goa unit's official account.

Viegas is up against Churchill Alemao of the Trinamool Congress and Antonio Feliciano Dias of the Congress. According to the Election Commission website, the AAP candidate had received 6,087 votes as of 12.30 pm, followed by Alemao with 4,753 votes and Dias with 4,510 votes.

Following the election commission website data, Cruz Silva had 5,107 votes in Velim as of 1 pm. He was closely followed by D'Silva Savio of the Congress, who received 4,865 votes.

According to trends for all 40 seats in the coastal state, the ruling BJP was ahead of the Congress in Goa on Thursday, with the saffron party candidates leading in 18 seats.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has informed three Independents who pledged their support to the BJP. The Congress held an 11-seat advantage. The AAP is in the lead in two seats.

