Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Usually, an autorickshaw is supposed to transport three passengers.  But now a video is going viral of an autorickshaw in which, believe it or not, there were 27 passengers.

    Jul 11, 2022, 2:38 PM IST

    Usually, an autorickshaw is supposed to transport three passengers.  But now a video is going viral of an autorickshaw in which, believe it or not, there were 27 passengers. As soon as policemen in Bindki in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district noticed the overcrowded autorickshaw, they immediately halted it. They told the passengers to get off the vehicle. The cops were stunned when they counted 27 passengers. Take a look.

    Also Read: India to overtake China as world's most populous country in 2023: UN report

    Also Read: All systems go on aircraft carrier Vikrant; sea trials completed

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Top Stories

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Must See

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned
    India News

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising
    Videos

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt
    India Independence

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji