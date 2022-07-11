27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

Usually, an autorickshaw is supposed to transport three passengers. But now a video is going viral of an autorickshaw in which, believe it or not, there were 27 passengers.

Usually, an autorickshaw is supposed to transport three passengers. But now a video is going viral of an autorickshaw in which, believe it or not, there were 27 passengers. As soon as policemen in Bindki in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district noticed the overcrowded autorickshaw, they immediately halted it. They told the passengers to get off the vehicle. The cops were stunned when they counted 27 passengers. Take a look.

Also Read: India to overtake China as world's most populous country in 2023: UN report

Also Read: All systems go on aircraft carrier Vikrant; sea trials completed