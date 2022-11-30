'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

Asianet News Network has boots on the ground covering Yudh Abhyas 2022, the Indo-US military exercise. Here's a special report on how US soldiers are coping with the high-altitude exercises.

"The high altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away," a US soldier who is taking part in the Indo-US wargames codenamed 'Yudh Abhyas 2022' in Uttarakhand's Auli said.

Speaking to Asianet News on the sidelines of 'Yudh Abhyas', Infantry Specialist Solonka said, "At first, it was very challenging. The high altitude takes your breath away... Since we have acclimatised over the last week, it is as if I am at sea level again; I can exercise normally, and I am not out of breath from climbing."

Asked about the skills that he had learnt from his Indian counterparts during the ongoing exercise, Specialist Solonka said: "A lot... like rock climbing. Of course, we do that in Alaska as well because it is very mountainous terrain. This is a little bit different because it is at a higher altitude. There are a lot of cliff faces here. So I have been learning a lot more about rappelling and rock climbing.

Talking about the weapons being used by the Americans at the Yudh Abhyas 2022, the soldier said, "Most of us are equipped with the M4-A1 carbine. There is also the M240 Bravo Light Machine Gun and the sniper guns M210 and M110."

To note, the US troops participating in the Yudh Abhyas exercise close to the Line of Actual Control are from the 11th Airborne Division 2nd Brigade, while their Indian counterparts are from the 9th Assam Regiment.

The Yudh Abhyas exercises will focus on mountain-warfare skills, casualty evacuation, surveillance and combat medical aid in adverse terrain and climatic conditions. Besides these, the exercises will also include sharing best practices on disaster relief, humanitarian assistance and peacekeeping operations.

