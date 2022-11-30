Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Asianet News Network has boots on the ground covering Yudh Abhyas 2022, the Indo-US military exercise. Here's a special report on how US soldiers are coping with the high-altitude exercises.

    Nov 30, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

    "The high altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away," a US soldier who is taking part in the Indo-US wargames codenamed 'Yudh Abhyas 2022' in Uttarakhand's Auli said. 

    Also Read: Army training black kites and dogs with mounted surveillance cameras and GPS; they have a special task

    Speaking to Asianet News on the sidelines of 'Yudh Abhyas', Infantry Specialist Solonka said, "At first, it was very challenging. The high altitude takes your breath away... Since we have acclimatised over the last week, it is as if I am at sea level again; I can exercise normally, and I am not out of breath from climbing."

    Asked about the skills that he had learnt from his Indian counterparts during the ongoing exercise, Specialist Solonka said: "A lot... like rock climbing. Of course, we do that in Alaska as well because it is very mountainous terrain. This is a little bit different because it is at a higher altitude. There are a lot of cliff faces here. So I have been learning a lot more about rappelling and rock climbing. 

    Talking about the weapons being used by the Americans at the Yudh Abhyas 2022, the soldier said, "Most of us are equipped with the M4-A1 carbine. There is also the M240 Bravo Light Machine Gun and the sniper guns M210 and M110."

    To note, the US troops participating in the Yudh Abhyas exercise close to the Line of Actual Control are from the 11th Airborne Division 2nd Brigade, while their Indian counterparts are from the 9th Assam Regiment.

    The Yudh Abhyas exercises will focus on mountain-warfare skills, casualty evacuation, surveillance and combat medical aid in adverse terrain and climatic conditions. Besides these, the exercises will also include sharing best practices on disaster relief, humanitarian assistance and peacekeeping operations.

    Also Read: 'Yudh Abhyas' high up in the Himalayan mountains

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Top Stories

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA
    Lifestyle

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign
    Lifestyle

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt
    India News

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)
    Top Stories

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Must See

    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away
    Defence

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze
    India News

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan
    Defence

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan