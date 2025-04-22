Image Credit : ANI

April 22, 2025. The date will forever be etched in the collective memory as the day terror dared to defile the breathtaking beauty of Baisaran, Pahalgam – India's "Mini Switzerland." What began as a tranquil afternoon amidst verdant slopes swiftly descended into a brutal nightmare as armed terrorists emerged from the shadows of the mountains, their guns shattering the peace and claiming innocent lives. At least 24 souls were lost, inclduing a man from Shimoga, Karnataka, whose vibrant life was extinguished in this senseless act of violence. More than a dozen others lay injured in the remote, forested terrain, their idyllic vacation a desperate fight for survival, with fears mounting of further casualties.

The chilling claim of responsibility by The Resistance Front (TRF), a known proxy nurtured by Pakistan, laid bare the sinister motive behind this atrocity: to sow panic, cripple the burgeoning tourism industry, and ignite the flames of religious discord. Their calculated strike, deliberately targeting Hindu visitors on the cusp of the sacred Amarnath Yatra commencing on July 3, reverberated far beyond the immediate victims, sending a tremor of fear across the nation.