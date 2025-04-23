Lashkar's new avatar, familiar hand: How TRF's digital jihad exploded in Pahalgam
A deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, claimed by Pakistan-backed TRF, exposes the continuing proxy war tactics of Lashkar-e-Taiba under a rebranded front.
TRF is active offshoot of Pakistan’s LeT
At least 26 people are dead and more than a dozen wounded after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a tourist group in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, on Tuesday afternoon.
Among the victims were women and children — targeted specifically after assailants confirmed their religion, in what some officials are calling the deadliest attacks on civilians in India since 26/11.
Responsibility has been claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a lesser-known but increasingly active offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), long proscribed internationally as a terror organisation. While the group’s name may project the image of a grassroots political movement, its origins and methods show its true lineage: one steeped in Pakistan’s long-standing policy of waging proxy war in Jammu & Kashmir.
A New Name for an Old Design
Emerging shortly after India revoked Jammu & Kashmir’s special status in August 2019, TRF is widely regarded by security experts as a rebranding exercise aimed at evading international scrutiny, particularly from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which had been tightening the noose around Pakistan for its terror financing networks.
TRF began as a digital entity, its early propaganda originating from Karachi, with known Lashkar operatives such as Sajid Jatt, Sajjad Gul and Salim Rehmani at the helm.
It drew together cadres from LeT, the Tehreek-e-Millat Islamia, and Ghaznavi Hind. Its mission was to continue the campaign of terror while avoiding the direct association with religiously labelled organisations that could attract international sanctions.
The name ‘Resistance Front’ was a calculated choice — removing overt Islamic signifiers in favour of more globally palatable language.
Since 2020, it has maintained an aggressive digital presence on encrypted platforms like Telegram, Chirpwire, and TamTam, targeting Kashmiri youth for recruitment and indoctrination.
A Shift in India’s Approach — and TRF’s Relevance
Since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, there has been a marked shift in India’s counterterrorism posture. The Modi government’s zero-tolerance policy has redrawn the red lines for both foreign handlers and local collaborators. Where once Kashmir’s separatist ecosystem relied on a mix of political ambiguity, international advocacy, and sporadic violence, it now finds itself under relentless pressure.
This strategic suffocation has seen once-popular slogans of azadi replaced by calls for the restoration of statehood and Article 370 — a subtle but significant shift in the nature of local aspirations.
It is in this vacuum that TRF was launched — not as a true resistance movement, but as an ISI fig leaf to perpetuate the illusion of indigenous uprising, even as it continues to import ideology, weapons, and operatives across the Line of Control. Its existence is testament to the fact that while Pakistan may have dropped the old names, its strategy of “bleeding India by a thousand cuts” remains intact, albeit in more cynically crafted packaging.
General Munir’s Doctrine of Desperation
The backdrop to this latest attack reveals a deeper malaise in the Pakistani military establishment. Just last week, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, delivered a fiery, theology-laced speech in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a largely diaspora audience.
Munir invoked Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s dictum — “Kashmir is our jugular vein” — and reaffirmed Pakistan’s Islamic identity in a move that analysts say was designed to deflect attention from Pakistan’s cascading domestic crises.
With inflation spiralling, Imran Khan still in jail, and international standing in freefall, the Pakistani army appears to be resorting once more to old habits — whipping up anti-India sentiment, dressing it in religious garb, and signalling defiance to its allies and adversaries alike.
There is growing consensus that the speech was an ideological call to arms.
It sought to reassure sections of the Islamic world — particularly Saudi Arabia, which has drawn closer to India in recent years and which Islamabad is trying to woo — that Pakistan retains the ability to inflame the Kashmir conflict if its perceived geopolitical space is being encroached upon.
"...Pakistan was created on the foundation of Hindu h@tred i.e Kalma (one god, one messenger)...We Muslims rejected Hindu-Muslim coexistence & carved out Pakistan...tell your kids"
— Pak Army Chief
Ever wondered why Aman Ki Aasha is a one-way traffic?pic.twitter.com/mighEG77tL
— Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) April 16, 2025
TRF's Mask Slips
The Pahalgam attack, brutal in its targeting of civilians and tourists, is an unmistakable echo of state-backed jihadism at a time when Pakistan is visibly writhing under the weight of its own unravelling.
As India mourns its dead, the world would do well to see past the clever acronyms and shallow rebrandings. The Resistance Front is just another mask — and the hand behind it is all too familiar.