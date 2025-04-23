Image Credit : X

At least 26 people are dead and more than a dozen wounded after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a tourist group in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, on Tuesday afternoon.

Among the victims were women and children — targeted specifically after assailants confirmed their religion, in what some officials are calling the deadliest attacks on civilians in India since 26/11.

Responsibility has been claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a lesser-known but increasingly active offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), long proscribed internationally as a terror organisation. While the group’s name may project the image of a grassroots political movement, its origins and methods show its true lineage: one steeped in Pakistan’s long-standing policy of waging proxy war in Jammu & Kashmir.