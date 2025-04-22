Image Credit : ANI

TRF first appeared in October 2019. This timing wasn’t random. Pakistan was under international pressure, especially from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), for supporting groups like LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). To dodge this pressure, Pakistan needed a group that didn’t look like a traditional Islamic terror outfit.

So, a new name was created — “The Resistance Front” — which sounded more secular and local. The goal was to fool international observers into thinking this was a home-grown Kashmiri movement rather than something backed from across the border.