Pakistani Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian forces responded proportionately, with no casualties reported.

New Delhi: During the night of April 25-26, 2025, several Pakistani Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across different areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a statement from the Indian Army.

The Army, in a brief statement released on Friday morning, stated that Indian forces responded in kind using small arms. No Indian casualties have been reported so far.

While the exchange of fire occurred at multiple locations, authorities have not revealed the exact sectors involved.

“Indian troops exercised restraint while responding proportionately to the provocation,” the statement added.

Since the reaffirmation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement in February 2021, such violations have been relatively rare, though sporadic exchanges of fire continue to take place. Indian defence officials are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Sources say that the Indian Army has raised concerns over recent infiltration attempts, ceasefire violations, and IED explosions along the Line of Control (LoC). In a meeting held on February 21 this year, both sides reportedly agreed to uphold the integrity of the LoC and adhere to the ceasefire agreement established on February 25, 2021.

The firing incident follows closely on the heels of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, south Kashmir, that killed 26 people. In the days after the attack, two encounters occurred in Jammu and Kashmir—one in Uri and another in Udhampur—between militants and security forces. The encounter in Udhampur on Thursday morning resulted in the death of one Army jawan.

Meanwhile, security forces apprehended two terrorist associates in Thokerpora village of the Qaimoh area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, according to police sources on Saturday. This action comes as part of intensified counter-terror operations in the Valley, following the recent Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, prompting heightened surveillance and searches in sensitive areas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions with Chief Ministers on Friday, directing them to identify all Pakistani nationals residing in their respective states, sources said. A decision has been taken to cancel all categories of visas with immediate effect, and Shah has urged state governments to take necessary measures to ensure the swift repatriation of these individuals to Pakistan.