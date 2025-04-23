Image Credit : ANI

Terrorism thrives where security and society falter. The Army, despite its shortages, fights bravely, but Agnipath must deliver skilled soldiers fast. Intelligence needs sharpening to stop attacks before they start. Kashmir’s people deserve development that feels fair, not forced. And Pakistan must face global heat for backing groups like the TRF. India’s resolve—seen in Modi’s vow and Shah’s action—must translate into a plan that blends strength with compassion. Let’s turn Kashmir’s meadows back into places of peace, not tragedy, by fighting terror with both grit and grace. The 26 lives lost demand nothing less.

(The author Girish Linganna of this article is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him, at: girishlinganna@gmail.com )