In Karnataka, a disturbing pattern has taken root: crimes like road rage or personal disputes are quickly spun into attacks on Kannadiga identity, even when evidence proves no link to language or culture. This rush to paint Kannadigas as fanatics not only distorts the truth but also harms the state’s image as a welcoming hub. Two recent incidents—the Bengaluru road rage case of April 21, 2025, and the 2023 Hindi signboard controversy—highlight how this trend unfairly targets Kannadigas, turning them into scapegoats for issues that have little to do with their pride in Kannada.

The Bengaluru road rage incident on Old Madras Road is a stark example. Vikas Kumar, a BPO employee, clashed with Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, an Indian Air Force officer, after their vehicles brushed against each other. Initially, Bose claimed Kumar attacked him with a key and stone, hurling abuses like “This is Kannada land.” These allegations, amplified by social media and early media reports, painted Kumar—and by extension, Kannadigas—as aggressive and intolerant. However, CCTV footage later revealed Bose as the aggressor, kicking and assaulting Kumar after he fell. The police, as reported by The Hindu on April 22, 2025, confirmed it was pure road rage, not a language dispute. Yet, the damage was done: Kannadigas were already being labeled as fanatics, with national headlines questioning their hospitality.

A similar incident unfolded in 2023, when a Bengaluru shopkeeper was accused of attacking a customer over a Hindi signboard. Social media posts and news reports quickly framed it as Kannadiga hostility toward Hindi speakers, with claims that the shopkeeper demanded Kannada signage and abused the customer for speaking Hindi. Pro-Kannada activists were blamed for fueling linguistic hatred. However, police investigations, as covered by The Times of India in September 2023, revealed it was a billing dispute, not a language row. The customer had exaggerated the incident, and no evidence supported claims of anti-Hindi sentiment. Yet, the narrative of Kannadiga fanaticism had already spread, with online trolls and some media outlets accusing the community of parochialism.(parochialism—he only cared about his district and ignored national issues)

Why does this keep happening?

One reason is the allure of sensationalism. Framing a crime as a “Kannada vs. outsider” conflict grabs eyeballs, especially on social media, where half-truths spread faster than facts. In the road rage case, viral videos of Bose’s injuries and alleged language slurs dominated discussions before Kumar’s side emerged. Similarly, in the signboard case, unverified posts about Kannadiga aggression went viral, overshadowing the truth. This rush to judgment thrives on oversimplifying complex issues, reducing nuanced disputes to divisive linguistic battles.

Politics also plays a role

Linguistic pride is a sensitive topic in Karnataka, and some politicians or activists seize on such incidents to rally support, portraying themselves as defenders of Kannada culture. While Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s condemnation of alleged anti-Kannada remarks in the road rage case was justified, the broader narrative of Kannadiga intolerance was unfairly amplified. Pro-Kannada protests, like those outside the Baiyyappanahalli police station on April 22, 2025, aimed to demand justice but were misread by some as proof of regional chauvinism. In the 2023 incident, similar protests were misconstrued as anti-Hindi activism, deepening the stereotype of Kannadigas as narrow-minded.

Another factor is the lack of accountability in storytelling. Media outlets and influencers often prioritize speed over accuracy, running with unverified claims that fit a dramatic narrative. In both cases, initial reports leaned heavily on one side—Bose’s in 2025, the customer’s in 2023—without waiting for evidence. Only after counter-complaints and investigations did the truth surface, but by then, Kannadigas had been vilified. This pattern isn’t unique to Karnataka, but it’s particularly damaging in a state where linguistic pride is both a strength and a point of sensitivity.

The consequences are far-reaching. These narratives create a false image of Kannadigas as intolerant, straining relations in a state that thrives on diversity. Bengaluru, a global tech hub, depends on its cosmopolitan identity, yet such stories risk alienating non-Kannadigas who call it home. For Kannadigas, it’s exhausting to constantly defend their identity against accusations of fanaticism. In the road rage case, Kumar, a Kannadiga, faced not only physical assault but also job loss fears, yet was initially cast as the villain. Similarly, the 2023 shopkeeper suffered reputational damage over a fabricated language row. These incidents show how individuals and communities bear the brunt of distorted narratives.

To break this cycle, we need change. Media and influencers must prioritize verified facts over sensational claims, letting police findings—like those clarifying both incidents as non-linguistic—guide reporting. Public figures should defend Kannada pride without fueling divisive rhetoric. Most importantly, we, as a society, must stop stereotyping entire communities. Kannadigas are proud yet inclusive, protective of their language yet open to others. Karnataka’s strength lies in its unity, and we must protect it by judging crimes for what they are, not what they’re twisted to be.

The Bengaluru road rage and signboard controversies are wake-up calls. Let’s stop slapping a language label on every dispute. Let’s tell stories that unite, not divide. Kannadigas deserve to be seen as they are—diverse, welcoming, and unfairly burdened by narratives that don’t belong to them.

( The author Girish Linganna of this article is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him, at: girishlinganna@gmail.com )