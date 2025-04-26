Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Kupwara’s Samsha Behak forest, recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition, just days after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

In a major security breakthrough, a terrorist hideout was busted and a huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered during a joint operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, personnel from the Special Operations Group (SOG) Camp Machil and the Indian Army’s 12 SIKHLI unit launched a search operation in the dense Sedori Nala forest area of Mushtaqabad Machil (Samsha Behak forest region). During the operation, the forces successfully located and dismantled a terrorist hideout, the Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed.

What security forces recovered

The search led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, a pistol with a magazine, 660 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, one pistol round, and 50 rounds of M4 ammunition.

Officials said the bust was a major success, especially against the backdrop of recent intelligence inputs suggesting that terrorists were planning activities aimed at disrupting peace in the region. The timely action by security forces is believed to have thwarted potential threats to civilian lives and public safety.

The operation comes just days after a devastating terror attack near Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists.

Pakistan offers to join 'neutral, transparent' probe in Pahalgam terror attack

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Saturday offered to join a "neutral and transparent" probe into the Pahalgam attack. Addressing a passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s stand against terrorism and criticized India’s handling of the situation, calling for an end to the "perpetual blame game."

Sharif also commented on the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India, warning that any attempts to divert Pakistan’s share of water would be met with "full force and might."

While tensions remain high following the Pahalgam massacre, security forces in Kashmir continue intensified counter-terror operations across sensitive regions to prevent any further attacks.