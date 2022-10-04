Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Asserting that the IAF is fully ready to face any situation, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the IAF has been preparing for security challenges, including 'worst-case scenarios'.

    Oct 4, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has said that his force has been able to signal its intent and state of readiness along the Line of Actual Control. Speaking to media persons during his annual media briefing, the IAF chief said: "Increased air activity by Chinese is being monitored. The air defence mechanism has been bolstered and the presence of radars has been increased. Appropriate non-escalatory air-defence measures have been taken." 

    Irrespective of Chinese belligerence, our overall preparation is a continuous process, he said.

    To another question, the IAF chief said that a return to status quo ante and completion of disengagement in all friction points will be the benchmark for the situation to return to normal in eastern Ladakh.

    When asked about the ambitious theaterisation plan, the Air Chief Marshal said the IAF understands imperatives of joint planning and execution with sister forces for future wars. He said that the IAF was not opposed to tri-services integration; its reservations were related to certain structures only. The Chief of Air Staff also said that the IAF is in sync with the government on self-reliance in defence production. 

