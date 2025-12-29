Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Moscow’s claim of a Kyiv-led drone attack on Vladimir Putin’s residence as a “lie,” warning Russia is using it as a pretext for new strikes on the capital.

Ukraine'sVolodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday called Moscow's claim that Kyiv attacked Russian leader Vladimir Putin's residence with drones a "lie" to justify fresh strikes on Kyiv.

"Another lie from the Russian Federation," Zelenskyy told journalists. "They're simply preparing the ground to carry out strikes, probably on the capital and probably on government buildings," he said.

"Everyone needs to be alert now, absolutely everyone. A strike on the capital may be carried out, especially since this person (Putin)... said they will choose corresponding targets."

Russia, Accuses Ukraine of Drone Attack

The allegations surfaced after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow’s negotiating position would change following an alleged overnight drone attack on Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region. Lavrov claimed that Ukraine had launched 91 long-range drones targeting the presidential state residence, also known as Valdai, though he did not clarify whether Putin was present during the incident.

Lavrov warned that "Such reckless actions will not go unanswered," according to EuroNews sources.

Zelenskyy Hits Back: Peace Efforts Under Threat

Zelenskyy responded forcefully, accusing Moscow of attempting to undermine US-led diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer. This alleged 'residence strike' story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia's own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war. Typical Russian lies. Furthermore, the Russians have already targeted Kyiv in the past, including the Cabinet of Ministers building," he said in a post on X. View Zelenskyy’s post here.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine does not take steps that undermine diplomacy. "To the contrary, Russia always takes such steps. This is one of many differences between us. It is critical that the world doesn't stay silent now. We cannot allow Russia to undermine the work on achieving a lasting peace," he added.

A Diplomatic Context

The claims by Moscow come amid ongoing peace negotiations. Zelenskyy recently revealed that the current draft peace framework includes 15 years of US security guarantees, with Ukraine pushing for this to extend up to 50 years, according to Politico.

Zelenskyy also pointed out the timing of Moscow’s claims as suspicious. "It is clear that yesterday we had a meeting with (US President Donald) Trump, and it is clear that for the Russians, if there is no scandal between us and America, and we are making progress, for them it is a failure," he said.

The Human Dimension

Behind the political rhetoric lies a tense reality for ordinary Ukrainians. With warnings of possible strikes on Kyiv, citizens are urged to remain alert. For Zelenskyy, these allegations are not just propaganda—they are threats to the fragile diplomatic progress his administration is trying to achieve.

"Everyone needs to be alert now, absolutely everyone," he said, underlining the urgency of the situation for Ukrainians on the ground.