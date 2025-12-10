The joint military exercise Harimau Shakti 2025 between India and Malaysia has entered a high-intensity training phase, featuring advanced tactical drills, heliborne insertion techniques, ambush manoeuvres, live firing practices.

Designed to further strengthen interoperability and operational synergy between the two armies, the Harimau Shakti exercise 2025 stands as a testament to the deepening defence cooperation and mutual trust between India and Malaysia.

As part of the ongoing module, the soldiers from both sides were introduced to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism (CI/CT) concepts, followed by an in-depth lecture-cum-demonstration on patrolling techniques.

“Mixed teams executed joint patrolling rehearsals to refine coordination, enhance situational responsiveness and improve mission planning under simulated operational conditions,” an official said.

The exercise also featured discussions focused on sharpening decision-making and operational cohesion during dynamic scenarios.

Ambush theory sessions and practical demonstrations were conducted to strengthen small-team offensive capabilities, while a structured Command Post Exercise (CPX) reinforced tactical planning and battlefield management skills. Slithering drills, showcasing critical heliborne insertion techniques suited for dense and restrictive terrain, further added to the realism and operational value of the exercise.

With progressive modules including ambush manoeuvres, slithering demonstrations, live firing practices and seamless joint patrolling, Harimau Shakti 2025 continues to elevate tactical proficiency, modern warfare adaptability and combined combat readiness.