Armed robbers looted jewellery worth ₹4.5 crore from a showroom near Hunsur Bus Stand in Mysuru in broad daylight. The gang fired shots to intimidate staff and fled on motorcycles. CCTV footage is being analysed as police launch a manhunt.

In a brazen daylight robbery that sent shockwaves through Mysuru’s business community in Karnataka, a gang of five armed and masked robbers looted gold and diamond jewellery worth nearly ₹4.5 crore from a prominent showroom near the Hunsur Bus Stand on Sunday afternoon. The audacious crime, carried out within minutes in a busy commercial area, has raised serious concerns about public safety and security for jewellery establishments in the city.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Armed Gang Storms Showroom in Broad Daylight

The robbery took place between 1.30 pm and 2.00 pm at Sky Gold and Diamonds, located in a crowded stretch near the Hunsur Bus Stand. According to the police, the gang arrived on motorcycles, stormed into the showroom wearing masks and brandishing firearms, and immediately began threatening staff and customers.

To create panic and prevent resistance, the robbers allegedly opened fire inside the showroom. The manager, identified as Azhar, was in the line of fire but escaped unhurt in what police described as a narrow escape.

Scroll to load tweet…

Five Kilograms of Gold Jewellery Snatched

Within a span of less than ten minutes, the gang reportedly grabbed around five kilograms of gold and diamond ornaments from easily accessible display counters. Eyewitnesses said the robbers appeared highly organised and focused, deliberately avoiding silver jewellery and cash kept in the showroom.

“They targeted only gold chains that were within easy reach, suggesting the operation was carefully planned,” a senior police officer said.

Robbers Fired Shots While Fleeing

As they fled the scene on motorcycles, the gang fired a shot into the air to deter locals from attempting to chase them. Witnesses stated that the robbers spoke in Hindi and wielded firearms in both hands to instil fear and maintain control during the heist.

In the haste of their escape, one of the accused reportedly dropped his helmet at the crime scene, which police believe could provide crucial forensic evidence.

Police Launch Intensive Manhunt

Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan confirmed that special teams have been formed to trace the accused.

“Based on preliminary information, two of the robbers were holding guns in both hands, while the remaining had one firearm each. They did not take silver or cash and fired shots in the air only to prevent pursuit,” he said.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the showroom and nearby establishments, along with highway surveillance cameras, to track the suspects’ escape route.

Security Concerns for Jewellery Businesses

The daring nature of the robbery has triggered concern among traders and jewellers across Mysuru and other parts of Karnataka, particularly over daylight security and police patrolling in commercial areas. Authorities have assured intensified patrolling and increased vigilance to prevent similar incidents.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have urged the public to share any information that could help identify or trace the accused.