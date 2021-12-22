  • Facebook
    India tests next-generation surface-to-surface missile Pralay

    Dec 22, 2021, 1:44 PM IST

    India's Defence Research and Defence Organisation on Wednesday successfully conducted the maiden flight test of indigenously-developed surface-to-surface missile Pralay from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. The missile, which has an effective range of 150-500 km, and can be launched from a mobile launcher.  

    The DRDO informed that Pralay met the desired quasi-ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with a high degree of accuracy. With the mission meeting all its objectives and the missile sub-systems performing as expected, the DRDO will now validate the control, guidance and mission algorithms. 

    The missile incorporates several new technologies and is powered by a solid-propellant rocket motor. The missile guidance system includes the latest Navigation System and Integrated Avionics. The missile's trajectory and performance were gauged by sensors deployed near the impact point across the eastern coast, including the down-range ships. 

    Congratulating the DRDO and associated teams for yet another successful missile test, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the scientists for the fast track development and successful launch of the surface-to-surface missile Pralay. Informing that Pralay is a new generation surface-to-surface missile that is packed with modern technologies, DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy declared that the induction of the weapon system would provide the necessary impetus to the armed forces.

