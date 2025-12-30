A 60-year-old priest from Kerala, Father James Cherickal, has been arrested in Canada over alleged sexual offences involving minors. The Archdiocese of Toronto has suspended him from duties pending the court process.

Toronto: A Malayali priest serving in Canada has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting minors. Father James Cherickal, 60, a native of Kozhikode and a priest belonging to the Syro-Malabar Church, was arrested by Peel Regional Police on December 18.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police have charged him in connection with alleged sexual offences involving children under the age of 16. Following the arrest, the Archdiocese of Toronto temporarily suspended him from priestly duties.

Father Cherickal is a member of the Thamarassery Diocese in Kerala and has been serving in Canada for nearly three decades. Until his suspension, he was vicar of St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Brampton.

Archdiocese Confirms Allegations and Suspension

In a statement issued on December 20, the Archdiocese of Toronto confirmed the arrest and said it had been made aware of the alleged misconduct.

“The Archdiocese of Toronto learned of an allegation of misconduct against Fr James Cherickal, a priest in ministry in the archdiocese currently serving as pastor of St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Brampton. On December 18, 2025, Peel Regional Police charged Fr Cherickal with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference," the statement said.

“Following our protocols and procedures relating to allegations of misconduct, Fr Cherickal has been removed from pastoral ministry. As with any accused in our Canadian legal system, he is considered innocent until proven guilty and entitled to due process. The Archdiocese of Toronto looks upon any accusation of misconduct as an urgent matter that requires serious attention," the statement added.

Police told Canadian media that no further details would be shared at this stage to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Impact on Local Parish

Since the arrest, Holy Mass has been cancelled at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church from December 25 to January 3, where Father Cherickal was serving.

Over the years, he has worked in several parishes across the Archdiocese, including St. Patrick’s and St. Joseph’s in Mississauga, Precious Blood in Scarborough, St. Mary’s and St. Anne’s in Brampton, St. Francis Xavier in Mississauga, and the Syro-Malabar Mission established for Catholic migrants from Kerala.

Before moving to Canada in 1997, he held various roles within the Thamarassery Diocese in Kerala.