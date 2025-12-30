The excise department has taken serious note of a recent incident in which a three-yearold boy was allegedly made to consume alcohol at a bar in Raibag town of Belagavi district.

A three-year-old boy was allegedly forced to consume alcohol inside a local bar in Raibag town in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, triggering widespread outrage. The excise department has taken serious note of the incident, which has raised troubling questions about negligence, accountability, and child safety.

According to TOI report, an elderly man brought the toddler to Pritam Bar and Restaurant and forced him to drink alcohol alongside him. The bar owner and staff faced intense backlash for allegedly allowing a minor to enter the premises and consume liquor.

The incident reportedly came to light after another person recorded a video and circulated it on social media, triggering public anger and demands for swift action.

Joint Commissioner of Excise (Belagavi Division) Fakirappa Chalavadi told The Times of India that strict action would be initiated against the establishment. "Allowing minors into bars and serving them alcohol is a clear violation of the law. The legal age for consuming liquor is 21, and appropriate action will be taken against the bar owner," he said.

Legal experts point out that the consequences could be severe. Under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, anyone who gives or causes a child to consume an intoxicating substance—except on the advice of a medical practitioner—can face rigorous imprisonment of up to seven years, along with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.