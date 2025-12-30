Heavy security forces, including RRF and PAC, have been deployed in Sambhal, UP, for an anti-encroachment drive near the Shahi Jama Masjid's cemetery. The move follows CM Yogi Adityanath's review of the district's law-and-order situation.

Heavy Security For Anti-Encroachment Drive

Security officials, including the Rapid Response Force and police personnel, have been deployed near Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid as the district administration is set to take action on Tuesday to clear illegal encroachments near the mosque's cemetery.

SP Kuldeep Singh said that nine SHOs, three inspector-rank officers, and one company each of the PAC and the RRF have been deployed ahead of the anti-encroachment drive. " Adequate police force, including 9 SHOs, three inspector rank officers and one company each of PAC and RRF, are deployed. A team with drones has also been engaged," said Singh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Recent Administrative Actions

On November 24, police and district administration officials conducted a flag march in Sambhal as part of efforts to create a sense of security among people. The flag march was held on a day which marked the completion of one year since the violence in the city that claimed four lives.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia said the march is conducted regularly. "This is part of our regular administrative process, involving a full police and administrative team that carries out flag marches routinely. They do so in the mornings and evenings. These marches also occur at the local level, with district officers participating as well... This instils a sense of security and trust in the people towards the police and administration," Pensia said.

CM Adityanath Reviews Development and Law and Order

On November 17, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting in Sambhal, assessing ongoing development works and the law-and-order situation. He directed government and district officials to develop Sambhal in a phased manner, emphasizing that the district's development is a key government priority, a release said.

In the first phase, he instructed officials to restore ancient pilgrimage sites and traditional wells. The second phase should focus on projects such as a museum and light-and-sound facilities. He also called for swift action on the construction of the District Court, jail, and PAC unit in Sambhal.

The Chief Minister reviewed the performance of several departments, including Revenue, Home, Justice, Charitable Works, PWD, Tourism-Culture, and Urban Development. The Chief Minister noted that Sambhal has 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 wells, and the government is working to identify and restore them. He instructed the local administration to accelerate these efforts.

Background on Past Unrest

Violence had erupted in Sambhal on November 24, 2024, during a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India of a Mughal-era mosque, which led to four deaths and injuries among police and locals. The survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple. (ANI)