A viral video allegedly showing a Chinese youth mocking burqa-clad women in an Islamabad market has sparked outrage online. The clip, shared on X, triggered sharp reactions from Pakistani and Indian users, raising questions about cultural respect.

A video shared on X has gone viral and triggered strong reactions after it allegedly showed a Chinese youth mocking burqa-clad women in Pakistan's Islamabad. The short clip, which appears to be filmed in a marketplace in the F-10 Markaz area, has drawn criticism, political comments and heated online arguments.

In the viral video, a young man believed by users to be Chinese is seen approaching women wearing burqas in a busy market. He gestures towards them and appears to offer cigarettes. The man also says phrases such as 'hello' and 'how are you' as the women ignore him. The women do not respond and continue walking without engaging with him. A second person, believed to be filming the video, can be heard laughing throughout.

In another part of the clip, the same man is seen walking past a food stall and picking up fries-like food items. He eats them while walking away, without any visible payment, as the person filming continues to giggle. The visuals and reactions stirred a wider debate on behaviour by foreign nationals, cultural respect and Pakistan's ties with China.

In one of the posts on X, Islamabad Police mentioned that 'legal action had been initiated'.

Reactions from Pakistani users

Several Pakistani users condemned the behaviour shown in the video and called for action by law enforcement agencies. Some users tagged Pakistani government departments and police officials, asking them to investigate the incident.

One post questioned why authorities appeared silent, claiming such actions would not be tolerated in China. Another user said offering cigarettes to women in public was disrespectful and against local cultural norms.

Others, however, defended the act, saying that in Chinese culture, offering cigarettes is often seen as a friendly gesture. A few Pakistani users also argued that the incident should not be exaggerated or turned into a political issue.

Sharp responses from Indian users

The video also attracted a large number of comments from Indian users, many of which were mocking or critical of Pakistan's relationship with China. Several posts linked the incident to Pakistan's economic dependence on Chinese loans.

Some comments suggested that Chinese nationals act without fear in Pakistan due to political and financial influence. Others accused Pakistan of losing self-respect because of debt and foreign dependence.

Some commentators stressed that disrespectful public behaviour should be addressed regardless of nationality. Others warned against turning the issue into hate speech or using it to target women, religion, or ethnic groups.

As of now, there has been no official statement from Pakistani authorities or the Chinese embassy regarding the video.