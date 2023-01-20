WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

The dance performances featured Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani in the middle alongside elder son Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta, and daughter Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal.

One of the highlights of the engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was the dance performances of the Ambani family. The Ambani family danced on two numbers -- one being 'Deva, Deva' from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' and another on a version of the superhit Bollywood film Hum Apke Hain Kaun's 'Wah Wah Ramji'. The dance performances featured Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani in the middle, alongside elder son Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta, and daughter Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal. The engagement ceremony was conducted in line with traditions at Antilia, the Ambani family's residence in Mumbai.

