Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

The trailer of Kiccha Sudeepa and Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Vikrant Rona' was released on Thursday at an event on Thursday. The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 28.

The wait for Kiccha Sudeepa and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Vikrant Rona’s trailer has finally come to an end. On Thursday, the trailer of the pan-India film’s Hindi version was released in Mumbai. The trailer launch was attended by the lead pair along with actor Salman Khan who unveiled the trailer.

It is for the first time that Kiccha Sudeepa has been paired with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The film’s trailer event is being held across multiple cities including Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai and Hyderabad.

In the grand event that was held in Mumbai on Thursday, Kiccha Sudeepa and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen shaking a leg together. As they made their grand entry at the event, they two broke into a dance on their already hit song, ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’; also performing the hook step of it. Jacqueline Fernandez dazzled in a white ensemble while Kiccha Sudeepa kept it simple to a grey hoody paired with black pants.

Meanwhile, though Salman Khan unveiled the trailer for the Hindi version, Ram Charan, Dhanush, and Dulquer Salmaan will be unveiling the Telugu, Tamil and Malayam trailers, respectively.

The trailer begins with lightning strikes and great 3D visuals and a superb background score through which the story progresses, and all the characters related to the film are introduced. To watch the trailer, click here.

The 3D visuals of 'Vikrant Rona' are presented by Salman Khan Films (SKF). During the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Kiccha Sudeepa said that SKF is very close to Salman Khan and he will only be associated with what he believes in. Directed by Anoop Bhandari, the film also stars Nirup Bhandari, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao and Vasuki Vaibhav.