Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on 'Don 3'; latest info may disappoint fans

    Amidst rumours about 'Don 3', Farhan Akhtar has opened up on whether there will be a third part to of the franchise or not.

    Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on Don 3 latest info may disappoint Shah Rukh Khan fans drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 4:39 PM IST

    Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have eagerly been waiting for the next film of the Don franchise. Recently, when rumours about 'Don 3' surfaced in Bollywood, it left all the SRK fans delighted. Since then, fans have been waiting for Farhan Akhtar to announce the third part of the franchise. In fact, the delay in announcement had also made social media users troll Farhan Akhtar in the past.

    However, Farhan Akhtar has finally broken his silence over the third instalment. But the information that he has provided, may not be that great for all the fans who have been looking forward to a third part of the franchise.

    In the past, reports had surfaced that Farhan Akhtar has started work on 'Don 3'. However, new media reports refute all previous claims. The news is that Farhan Akhtar has no plans for 'Don 3'. After directing 'Don 2', Farhan Akhtar is now making 'Jee Le Zara' as a director, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

    ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR achieves remarkable global milestone

    Meanwhile, users on the internet started speculating about 'Don 3'. Even claims were made that Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan could be seen together in 'Don 3'. However, these claims have been refuted in the new updates.

    A media report has claimed that while both the stars will be seen together in the film. However, Farhan Akhtar is reportedly shocked at these reports as he says that he has not thought of a plot, leave alone casting Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan together in it.

    ALSO READ: Let's rob like Indians do: Rana Daggubati on Money Heist Indian remake

    The rumours around ‘Don 3’ started doing rounds after a picture of Farhan Akhtar went viral on social media, in which he was seen sitting in his study area. After this people started speculating that he is preparing for 'Don 3'. So, after this, a post of Amitabh Bachchan added more fuel to the fire. Big B had earlier shared a throwback picture from his 1978 film 'Don', in which people lined up outside the theatre during the advance booking of the film. After this, he now shared another throwback picture, in which Shahrukh Khan is also seen with him. After seeing both of them together, 'Don 3' started trending on Twitter. Fans feel that Big B made a hint about 'Don 3'.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR achieves remarkable global milestone; details here snt

    SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR achieves remarkable global milestone

    NCB files charge sheet against Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput case drb

    NCB files charge sheet against Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput case

    Let us rob like Indians do Rana Daggubati on Money Heist Indian remake drb

    Let's rob like Indians do: Rana Daggubati on Money Heist Indian remake

    Kashmiri artist's rabab rendition on Ali Sethi's 'Pasoori' will make your day; watch - gps

    Kashmiri artist's rabab rendition on Ali Sethi’s 'Pasoori’ will make your day; watch

    Hansal Mehta lauds OTT platforms says never been a better time to be a filmmaker drb

    Hansal Mehta lauds OTT platforms; says never been a better time to be a filmmaker

    Recent Stories

    Watch Mob trashes man for kissing wife in Ayodhya's Saryu River; Video goes viral-tgy

    Watch: Mob trashes man for kissing wife in Ayodhya’s Saryu River; Video goes viral

    Google agrees to pay for Wikipedia content service details inside gcw

    Google agrees to pay for Wikipedia content service

    Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal warms up with first grass-court exhibition match in 3 years-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal warms up with first grass-court exhibition match in 3 years

    Afghanistan quake: Over 1000 feared dead, Afghans cry out for help

    Afghanistan quake: Over 1000 feared dead, Afghans cry out for help

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Defending champion France slip; Argentina rises in FIFA rankings snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Defending champion France slip; Argentina rises in FIFA rankings

    Recent Videos

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon