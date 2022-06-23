Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on 'Don 3'; latest info may disappoint fans

Amidst rumours about 'Don 3', Farhan Akhtar has opened up on whether there will be a third part to of the franchise or not.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have eagerly been waiting for the next film of the Don franchise. Recently, when rumours about 'Don 3' surfaced in Bollywood, it left all the SRK fans delighted. Since then, fans have been waiting for Farhan Akhtar to announce the third part of the franchise. In fact, the delay in announcement had also made social media users troll Farhan Akhtar in the past.

However, Farhan Akhtar has finally broken his silence over the third instalment. But the information that he has provided, may not be that great for all the fans who have been looking forward to a third part of the franchise.

In the past, reports had surfaced that Farhan Akhtar has started work on 'Don 3'. However, new media reports refute all previous claims. The news is that Farhan Akhtar has no plans for 'Don 3'. After directing 'Don 2', Farhan Akhtar is now making 'Jee Le Zara' as a director, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR achieves remarkable global milestone

Meanwhile, users on the internet started speculating about 'Don 3'. Even claims were made that Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan could be seen together in 'Don 3'. However, these claims have been refuted in the new updates.

A media report has claimed that while both the stars will be seen together in the film. However, Farhan Akhtar is reportedly shocked at these reports as he says that he has not thought of a plot, leave alone casting Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan together in it.

ALSO READ: Let's rob like Indians do: Rana Daggubati on Money Heist Indian remake

The rumours around ‘Don 3’ started doing rounds after a picture of Farhan Akhtar went viral on social media, in which he was seen sitting in his study area. After this people started speculating that he is preparing for 'Don 3'. So, after this, a post of Amitabh Bachchan added more fuel to the fire. Big B had earlier shared a throwback picture from his 1978 film 'Don', in which people lined up outside the theatre during the advance booking of the film. After this, he now shared another throwback picture, in which Shahrukh Khan is also seen with him. After seeing both of them together, 'Don 3' started trending on Twitter. Fans feel that Big B made a hint about 'Don 3'.