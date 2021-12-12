  • Facebook
    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Dec 12, 2021, 3:36 PM IST

    Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 71st first birthday today, on Sunday, December 12. Rajini Murugan a die-hard fan of superstar Rajinikanth has ensured that his customary practice of visiting the Gavipuram Government School is not missed to give gifts and sweets to children studying there. As the superstar’s birthday has fallen on a Sunday which is a holiday in schools, Rajini Murugan had cut the cake for the superstar’s birthday on Saturday itself, as well as distributed 100 school bags.

    He said his only wish for his idol is, his good health and long life for a superstar. Like Murugan, Rajini Velu is another die-hard fan of superstar Rajinikanth, and he has gone the extra mile in displaying his love and respect towards the actor.

    Velu worships ‘Thalaiva’ so much that he conducted a house warning ceremony of his small house on December 12, a decade ago, at the Chickpet area. He also ensured to get his main door carved with Thalaiva's image. In fact, his entire house is decorated with the actor’s pictures.

    He also has named his son after Rajinikanth's film 'Talapathy' and his grandson as 'Kaala' who is now 4 years old. Velu says, he named his grandson 'Kaala' as he was born on the day the film was released in the year 2018.

    Meanwhile, as a mark of respect towards Rajinikanth, fans held a special screening of his iconic film ‘Baasha’ at Aruna Theatre in Bengaluru. Rajinikanth's was last seen in the film 'Annaatthe'; many of his fans have changed their WhatsApp pictures with the film's poster.

