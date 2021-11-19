  • Facebook
    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records (WATCH)

    Nov 19, 2021, 5:53 PM IST

    It is a gloomy day for most cricketing fans, as yielding South African batter AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Consequently, a nearly two-decade-long career has ended, which also ends his association with the Indian Premier League (IPL), as he finishes his decade-long relationship with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

    As fans rue that they won't see the productive Protea batter and his explosive batting anymore, it is worth looking back at his record career. While many would be aware of his glorious knock against the Windies in 2015, where he produced the record of scoring the fastest ODI 50, century and 150, we present some of his classic IPL records.

    ALSO READ: AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket

    Highest partnership
    In 2016, he was involved in a prosperous 229-run partnership for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, as it turned out to be the highest partnership in the IPL to date. It was against Gujarat Lions (GL) that RCB posted 248/3, while the latter won the game by 144 runs.

    Most partnerships
    In another unique record related to partnerships, de Villiers has been involved in 17 100-run stands in the tournament, the most to date, while ten of those have come with Kohli, the most successful pair.

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2021 - Watch Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma spend final days in Dubai with AB de Villiers, Danielle

    Most catches
    He was sensational on the field outside his batting, too, as he was also a splendid fielder. He holds the record for most catches by a South African, having claimed 90, besides being the third overall.

    Most matches
    Also, de Villiers prolificness made him one of the most regular players in the IPL. He has played 184 matches in the competition, making him the most regular overseas player of the tournament, besides being the ninth overall.

    NOTE: The records also include his stint with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals)

