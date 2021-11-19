  • Facebook
    AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket

    AB de Villiers is one of the most dangerous batters to have ever played the sport in world cricket. He is regarded as one of the best South Africans to ever play in the IPL, where he majorly represented RCB.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pretoria, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 1:03 PM IST
    Prolific South African batter AB de Villiers has decided to hang up his boots from all forms of cricket. At the age of 37, he has chosen to determine the same, as he feels incapable of playing the sport in the best shape, indicating that he is well past his prime. Known as Mr 360, it brings almost a two-decade glorious career of his to an end.

    Taking to social media to announce his decision, he noted, “It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. That’s the reality I must accept - and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time.”

    “Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful. I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played,” he added.

    “Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family - my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first,” he concluded.

    De Villiers’s decision means that he would no longer be available to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from next season. His Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, too, honoured and respected his decision. Before joining RCB in 2011, he had initially played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

    “End of an era! 😔 There’s nobody like you, AB. We’ll miss you dearly at RCB. ❤️ For all that you’ve done and given to the team, to the fans, and to cricket lovers in general, #ThankYouAB 🙏🏼 Happy retirement, legend!” penned RCB on its social media handles.

    As far as ABD’s IPL figures are concerned, he has played 184 matches, scoring 5,162 runs at a decent average of 39.7 and a strike rate of 151.7, including three centuries and 40 half-centuries. In the overall Twenty20 (T20) career, he has batted in 320 innings, scoring 9,424 runs at 37.24 and 150.13, including four tins and 69 50s.

    He had already announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018. His T20I figures read 1,672 runs in 75 innings at 26.12 and 135.17, including ten half-centuries. Although he hasn't revealed his post-retirement commitments yet, it would be of no surprise if he joins RCB as its team mentor.

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2021, 1:07 PM IST
