Uttar Pradesh Police recover Mirage fighter jet's tyre stolen from trailer amid traffic jam

The Uttar Pradesh police have said that the tyre of an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage fighter jet that was allegedly stolen from a moving truck in Lucknow on November 27 has been "recovered". In a bizarre incident, one of the five tyres of a fighter jet plane being ferried on a trailer from the Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) Air Force Station here to Jodhpur was stolen when the vehicle was passing through Shaheed Path under Ashiana police station limits five days ago.

In a statement, the Lucknow police said two people landed up with the tyre at the Bakshi Ki Talab air force station on December 4, claiming to have found it on the road from where the alleged theft was reported and took the tyre home thinking it was a truck tyre.

The air force station has verified the tyre was from their supply depot and belonged to a mirage jet.

According to reports, the alleged theft took place when a consignment of new tyres of Mirage-2000 fighter jet and other air force equipment was being transported from the Bakshi Ka Talab air force station to the Jodhpur airbase. Unknown assailants in a black Scorpio stole the tyres from the truck by cutting the rope that was attached to the tyre when the vehicle was stuck in a jam on Shaheed Path. The driver of the truck, Hem Singh Rawat, informed the police of the theft. He also alleged that he could not catch the thieves due to traffic.

An FIR against unidentified people had been registered under Section 379 (for theft) of the IPC and further investigation was on, said police on Thursday. A special team had been deployed to investigate the case as it related to the nation’s security and there could be some anti-national motives behind it, they said.