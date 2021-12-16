Take suggestions from experts and public to curb air pollution: SC to panel

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked the commission to invite suggestions from the general public and experts on finding a permanent solution to curb pollution in Delhi.

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed satisfaction at steps taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to curb pollution and asked to take suggestions from civil society and experts on long term solutions to curb the air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR. The Supreme Court said this while hearing the affidavit filed by the CAQM over lifting the ban on some industries in the city.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked the commission to invite suggestions from the general public and experts on finding a permanent solution to curb pollution in Delhi.

During the hearing in the Supreme Court, the Solicitor General said that the air quality has substantially improved in the last few days. “It is still in the ‘very poor’ category but has improved since we started,’ the Solicitor General said.

The commission said a decision will be taken by tomorrow on whether to lift the ban on other construction activities in Delhi-NCR. There is a continuous inspection by the 40 flying squads, Solicitor General added.

Solicitor General further told the Bench that thermal power plants that were shut are continuing to be shut but more will not be shut as discussed with Power Ministry.

It posted the matter for the first week of February next year after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, “We have a committee for long-term solution with NEERI experts on board to find a solution so that knee-jerk reaction for every year is not needed.”

A special bench of the Supreme Court is hearing a plea by a 17-year-old Delhi student in connection with severe air pollution in the capital. Senior advocate Vikas Singh is representing the petitioner in the top court.