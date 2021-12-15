  • Facebook
    Delhi air quality remains in very poor category as people gasp for fresh air

    Meanwhile, the air quality in Gurugram has slipped to the 'poor' category. The AQI here stands at 269.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 10:54 AM IST
    Clean air continues to be a distant dream in the national capital region as the air quality remains in the 'very poor' category. 
    According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the level of PM 2.5 at 7:20 am stands at 'very poor' category, while the PM 10 stands at 'poor' category. With AQI at 344, the air quality in Noida too remains in the 'very poor' category.

    Meanwhile, the air quality in Gurugram has slipped to the 'poor' category. The AQI here stands at 269.

    As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

    "The AQI today indicates ‘very poor’ air quality. For the next two days (Dec 14, 15), winds are likely to be moderate. Partial cloudy conditions and moderate mixing layer height are likely to keep air quality within ‘very poor’ for the next two days. On Dec 16, air quality is likely to improve and from 17 onwards significant improvement is likely due to high wind speeds that keep AQI within ‘poor’ or ‘lower end of very poor’ category," said a statement from SAFAR.

    After a review meeting on Monday, the Delhi government has extended the ban on the entry of non-essential trucks in the national capital till further orders. Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the ban on construction and the entry of trucks, barring CNG, e-trucks and those engaged in essential services, will continue till further orders in view of a forecast about further deterioration of air quality in the national capital.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 10:54 AM IST
