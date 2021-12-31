Resident doctors in Delhi call off strike over manhandling of doctors by police, to resume services

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) protesting over the delay in NEET-PG counselling and alleged manhandling of doctors by the police, has called off their strike. Dr. Manish, president of FORDA said patients are already suffering, many surgeries deferred. Considering this situation they are calling off the strike at 12 pm today.

Earlier, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) had called for a complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 “in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors.”

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) had called for a nationwide shutdown including emergency services. FAIMA said, "If authorities think they can get await with using whatever oppressive means they have at their disposal, they are wrong."