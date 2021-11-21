Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle: 5 Sachin Pilot loyalists among 15 ministers to be sworn-in today

The major Cabinet reshuffling today will see 12 new faces, including five from the Sachin Pilot camp and 7 Ashok Gehlot followers. After taking the resignation of all Cabinet ministers in the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, the chief minister’s office on Saturday released a list of ministers who will be taking oath of secrecy as cabinet ministers on Sunday at 4 pm.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government will have a total of 30 ministers, including 18 who had resigned earlier. Three ministers of state, all of whom are from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, have been elevated to the cabinet rank.

Among the new ministers to take oath as cabinet ministers are Hemaram Chaudhary, Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh Bhairwa, Bhajanlal Jatav, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat. Those who will take oath as the new ministers of state on Sunday are Zahida, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Durha and Muralilal Meena. Of the five MLAs from the Pilot camp, Hemaram Choudhary, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena will be sworn in as ministers while Brijendra Singh Ola and Murari Lal Meena will take oath as ministers of state.

According to PTI inputs, three ministers of state, all of whom are from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, have been elevated to the cabinet rank to strike a balance. Keeping in mind the upcoming polls, the cabinet will also feature three women -- a Muslim, one from the SC community, and a Gujjar.

On Saturday evening, all 21 members of the Rajasthan cabinet resigned during a meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence in Jaipur. Congress president Sonia Gandhi accepted the resignation of three cabinet ministers -- Raghu Sharma, Harish Chaudhary and Govind Singh Dotasra -- after all the 21 members of the Rajasthan cabinet resigned.

The reshuffle holds immense political significance as the Sachin Pilot faction had been expecting that the former deputy CM be made the CM before the state goes for the 2023 assembly polls. Pilot, had in July last year, mounted an open rebellion against CM Ashok Gehlot, following which he was removed as the deputy CM and as the Panchayati Raj minister.