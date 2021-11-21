  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle: 5 Sachin Pilot loyalists among 15 ministers to be sworn-in today

    The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government will have a total of 30 ministers, including 18 who had resigned earlier.

    Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle: 5 Sachin Pilot loyalists among 15 ministers to be sworn-in today-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jaipur, First Published Nov 21, 2021, 10:18 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The major Cabinet reshuffling today will see 12 new faces, including five from the Sachin Pilot camp and 7 Ashok Gehlot followers. After taking the resignation of all Cabinet ministers in the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, the chief minister’s office on Saturday released a list of ministers who will be taking oath of secrecy as cabinet ministers on Sunday at 4 pm.

    The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government will have a total of 30 ministers, including 18 who had resigned earlier. Three ministers of state, all of whom are from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, have been elevated to the cabinet rank.

    Among the new ministers to take oath as cabinet ministers are Hemaram Chaudhary, Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh Bhairwa, Bhajanlal Jatav, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat. Those who will take oath as the new ministers of state on Sunday are Zahida, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Durha and Muralilal Meena. Of the five MLAs from the Pilot camp, Hemaram Choudhary, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena will be sworn in as ministers while Brijendra Singh Ola and Murari Lal Meena will take oath as ministers of state.

    Also read: Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Kartarpur, calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'an elder brother'

    According to PTI inputs, three ministers of state, all of whom are from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, have been elevated to the cabinet rank to strike a balance. Keeping in mind the upcoming polls, the cabinet will also feature three women -- a Muslim, one from the SC community, and a Gujjar.

    On Saturday evening, all 21 members of the Rajasthan cabinet resigned during a meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence in Jaipur. Congress president Sonia Gandhi accepted the resignation of three cabinet ministers -- Raghu Sharma, Harish Chaudhary and Govind Singh Dotasra -- after all the 21 members of the Rajasthan cabinet resigned.

    The reshuffle holds immense political significance as the Sachin Pilot faction had been expecting that the former deputy CM be made the CM before the state goes for the 2023 assembly polls. Pilot, had in July last year, mounted an open rebellion against CM Ashok Gehlot, following which he was removed as the deputy CM and as the Panchayati Raj minister.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2021, 10:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Andhra Pradesh rains: 29 killed, over 100 missing as flash floods ravage state; Tirupati inundated-dnm

    Andhra Pradesh rains: 29 killed, over 100 missing as flash floods ravage state; Tirupati inundated

    Rajasthan reshuffle: Ashok Gehlot's ministers resign before Sunday's reshuffle

    Rajasthan reshuffle: Ashok Gehlot's ministers resign before Sunday's reshuffle

    Chushul councillor to Rajnath Border villages in China Nepal Pakistan Bangladesh have better facilities

    Chushul councillor to Rajnath: Border villages in China, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh have better facilities

    Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Kartarpur calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan elder brother

    Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Kartarpur, calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'an elder brother'

    New Rajasthan Cabinet: Oath ceremony at 4pm on Sunday; more ministers may step aside

    New Rajasthan Cabinet: Oath ceremony at 4pm on Sunday; more ministers may step aside

    Recent Stories

    Robber enters house to steal cycle; What happens next is hilarious - gps

    Watch: Robber enters house to steal cycle; What happens next is hilarious

    Andhra Pradesh rains: 29 killed, over 100 missing as flash floods ravage state; Tirupati inundated-dnm

    Andhra Pradesh rains: 29 killed, over 100 missing as flash floods ravage state; Tirupati inundated

    Alia Bhatt gets BRUTALLY trolled for her blouse; netizens call her 'Urfi Javed part 2' RCB

    Alia Bhatt gets BRUTALLY trolled for her blouse; netizens call her 'fashion disaster of the year'

    Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal Sangeet: Alia Bhatt to Vaani Kapoor, celebs decked up for ceremony RCB

    Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal Sangeet: Alia Bhatt to Vaani Kapoor, celebs decked up for ceremony

    Cardi B stuns in black at American Music Awards you cant resist her too hot to handle look photos drb

    Cardi B stuns in black at American Music Awards; you can’t RESIST her ‘too hot to handle’ look (photos)

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby against SC East Bengal (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 1): ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 1): ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say (WATCH)-ayh

    Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)

    Video Icon