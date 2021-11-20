Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Kartarpur, calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'an elder brother'

Sidhu has often called Imran Khan his great friend. On Saturday, he elevated the Pakistan Prime Minister to the position of an elder brother

Amidst tussle with his own government, Punjab state Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu found himself courting controversy once again on Saturday when he visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur along with a party delegation. Visiting the holy Sikh shrine three days after the corridor was reopening, he and his delegation were welcomed by the authority of the Kartarpur corridor on behalf of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sidhu has often called Imran Khan his great friend. On Saturday, he elevated the Pakistan Prime Minister to the position of an elder brother, who has given him much adulation.

The Kartarpur Corridor is a 4.5-km-long corridor that connects Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan and Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur. The Sikhs believe that the founder of the Sikh religion, Guru Nanak had spent his last 18 years at this place and since then it is considered as the revered site for the followers of Sikhism across the globe.

In March last year, the movement was restricted from the Indian side amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. On numerous occasions, the Pakistani prime minister has appreciated the effort put in by Sidhu in the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor for the Sikhs to visit their revered site. On the website of Kartarpur Corridor, it is mentioned that the idea was mooted by Sidhu and Khan. On the first day of reopening the Corridor, a total of 28 Indian Sikhs paid their visit to the pilgrimage site.

Sidhu was initially expected to join the delegation to the Kartarpur Corridor led by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and which comprised of his cabinet ministers and others. However, his name was dropped from the delegation. The BJP has slammed Sidhu for his latest utterances. BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that Sidhu's actions had the tacit approval of the Congress high command.

