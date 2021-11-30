  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parliament winter session: Opposition leaders stage walkout as Naidu refuses to revoke suspension of 12 MPs

    The leader of the opposition, said that a motion to suspend an MP can only be taken on the day of misconduct and called suspension of 12 MPs a “gross violation of rules of procedure”.
     

    Parliament winter session: Opposition leaders stage walkout as Naidu refuses to revoke suspension of 12 MPs-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 30, 2021, 1:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Opposition members including the Congress and Trinamool Congress staged a walkout from the Upper House after Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday rejected the demand of Opposition parties to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs over “unruly behaviour” on August 11.

    Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised the matter of the suspensions soon after reports of some standing committees were laid on the table. Kharge termed the suspensions as “gross violation of rules and procedure” and “violation of well-established and time-honoured” parliamentary provisions. Kharge alleged that the suspensions were done “selectively”.

    “The bitter experience of the last Monsoon Session still continues to haunt most of us. I was expecting and waiting for the leading lights of the House to take lead in expressing outrage over what happened in the last Session,” said Naidu during the discussion in the Upper House.

    “Such assurance would have helped me in handling the matter appropriately but unfortunately it will not be,” he added.

    Kharge asked, “The incident happened in the last monsoon session. So how can you take this decision now?” “The moving of the motion, and its adoption is a gross violation of procedure regarding suspension of members, provided under rule 256,” said Kharge.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2021, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai Police record statements of escort team, investigate secret meeting between Param Bir, Sachin Waze-ycb

    Mumbai Police record statements of escort team, investigate ‘secret meeting’ between Param Bir, Sachin Waze

    Money laundering case: Special NIA court grants permission to ED to record Sachin Waze's statement-dnm

    Money laundering case: Special NIA court grants permission to ED to record Sachin Waze’s statement

    Exclusive interview with Union Minister Pratima Bhoumick on Tripura local election win

    Exclusive: 'People of Tripura are 'swabhimanis', they rejected TMC's Khela Hobe'

    No proposal to recognise Bitcoin as currency in India, FM Nirmala Sitharaman clears the air-dnm

    No proposal to recognise Bitcoin as currency in India, FM Nirmala Sitharaman clears the air

    Omicron variant: Centre issues revised guidelines for arrivals from 12 nations in 'at risk' category-dnm

    Omicron variant: Centre issues revised guidelines for arrivals from 12 nations in 'at risk' category

    Recent Stories

    MSRTC protest Day 34 Over 73,000 staff still on strike only 1086 buses out of fleet of 16,000 on Maha roads

    MSRTC protest Day 34: Over 73,000 staff still on strike, only 1086 buses out of fleet of 16,000 on Maha roads

    Coronavirus India logs 6,990 new Covid cases, lowest in 551 days; recovery rate at 98.35%-dnm

    Coronavirus: India logs 6,990 new Covid cases, lowest in 551 days; recovery rate at 98.35%

    Ranveer Singh 83 trailer here is how the celebs reacted to it drb

    Ranveer Singh’s 83 trailer: Here is how the celebs reacted to it

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Was Ravichandran Ashwin unsure of playing Tests anymore until last year? (WATCH)-ayh

    Was Ravichandran Ashwin unsure of playing Tests anymore until last year? (WATCH)

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Some important senior Kaushals are not happy with the SHAADI? WHAT? Read this RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Some important senior Kaushals are not happy with the SHAADI? WHAT? Read

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Omicron covid variant scare in Karnataka Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says government

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says govt

    Video Icon
    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    Video Icon
    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up-dnm

    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon