Omicron scare: Karnataka government launches drive to vaccinate 30 lakh population in next two months

With 48.5 lakh yet to be vaccinated with second dose of Covid vaccine and Covid 3rd wave scare looming large following two cases of Omicron in state so far, the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department launched a special drive in which it aims to cover 30 lakh population in next two months.



The drive was launched on Wednesday after experts warned of a peak of 3rd wave in February 2022. As per reports, the department has identified 7,000 government centers and 243 private centers. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which reported more fatalities during the second wave between April-May, is yet to vaccinate 7.44 lakh people with the first dose.



To ensure this population is vaccinated, the municipality has deployed 430 teams to track and vaccinate them. As per reports the 48.5 lakh people who are unvaccinated with 2nd dose, 12.4 lakh are from Bengaluru alone. Interestingly, a deadline of 83 days for the second dose has been given.



The health authorities meanwhile are reaching out to the unvaccinated population over the phone and asking them to get vaccinated at the earliest. The health authorities have also begun a door to door vaccination program to cover 90 plus lakh above 18 population in Bengaluru Urban district.



BBMP suggests CM Bommai to put Christmas and New Year events under scanner:



BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta who attended the CM's meeting today suggested Bommai to bring restrictions on celebrations and events during Christmas and New Year. The commissioner also suggested to the CM to bring down rules of the home quarantine of international travelers. Meanwhile, the experts' committee has recommended clamping prohibitory orders at popular hangout spots in Bengaluru during Christmas and New Year.