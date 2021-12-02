  • Facebook
    Omicron in India: 5 contacts of Karnataka patient test positive; isolated, admitted in govt hospital

    The patients have been quarantined, and their samples have been submitted for genetic testing, according to Karnataka, amid widespread fear about the highly contagious strain that has sparked global concern.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 8:09 PM IST
    ive contacts of an Omicron patient – a doctor from Bengaluru – have tested positive for Covid, the Karnataka government revealed on Thursday, soon after the Union health ministry reported the state's first patients with the novel Covid version. The patients have been quarantined, and their samples have been submitted for genetic testing, according to Karnataka, amid widespread fear about the highly contagious strain that has sparked global concern.

    One of the two early cases is a fully vaccinated 46-year-old doctor from Bengaluru who had no travel history and experienced fever and body discomfort symptoms on November 21. The next day, he tested positive and was brought to the hospital; his sample was sent for genome sequencing the same day. However, he was released three days later.

    The Karnataka government had 13 direct contacts and over 250 indirect contacts after comprehensive contact tracking. The other verified Omicron patient is a 66-year-old South African who arrived in India with a negative Covid report. The individual, who had both vaccination doses, tested positive and was asymptomatic upon arrival, so he was advised to self-isolate. He flew for Dubai a week later after getting a negative Covid report from a private lab. His 24 primary and 240 secondary contacts provided negative test findings.

    The World Health Organization has categorised Omicron, discovered in South Africa, as a 'variant of concern.'  Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja S Bommai met with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and reviewed the COVID issue. He also mentioned the option of providing health personnel with a booster dosage of the vaccination. The health minister stated that the Centre is closely monitoring current events and that a decision on delivering booster doses would be made following consultation with expert panels.

