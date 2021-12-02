  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India reports first 2 Omicron cases in Karnataka, Health Ministry asks people not to panic

    According to the ministry, two people aged 66 and 46 have tested positive for the novel Covid-19 type, and contact tracing for primary and secondary contacts is underway. 

    India reports first 2 Omicron cases in Karnataka through INSACOG gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 5:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Union Health Ministry reported two cases of Omicron in Karnataka via INSACOG on Thursday, noting that the landscape of circulating variations in India revealed a preponderance of Delta (B.1.617.2) over other variants since April 2021. The INSACOG is a federal group that is participating in the genome sequencing of the coronavirus.
    According to the ministry, two people aged 66 and 46 have tested positive for the novel Covid-19 type, and contact tracing for primary and secondary contacts is underway. It said that samples from ten passengers had been taken for Genome Surveillance. It further stated that around 29 countries have reported 373 cases of Omicron so far.

    According to Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, all Omicron related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far and in almost every case in the country and across the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. He added that the WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied. Throwing light on India's situation, Aggarwal said, Maharashtra and Kerala are the only two states with more than 10,000 active cases of Covid-19. Kerala accounted for 54% of all instances reported in the previous week, he noted. 

    The ministry further stated that people should not panic about Omicron detection and be aware and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour including prohibiting gatherings. It added that individuals should not delay in getting their vaccination.

    Also Read | Delhi airport mandates RT-PCR test for all flyers from abroad amid Omicron scare

    Meanwhile, international airports throughout India began extensive screening and testing of all arrivals. According to standards set by the government, all travellers travelling from 'at risk' countries (including European countries and South Africa, where the Omicron strain was initially discovered) must undergo RT-PCR testing upon arrival. To depart the airport, the test result must be negative.

    India had planned to resume regular commercial foreign flights on December 15, but cancelled the plan on Wednesday, saying a resumption date will be announced in due time.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 5:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kept away from Parliament proceedings, journalists hit the street

    Kept away from Parliament proceedings, journalists hit the street

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds Tiranga yatra in Pathankot to mobilise AAP cadre-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds ‘Tiranga yatra’ in Pathankot to mobilise AAP cadre

    Rs 1,289 crore budget for Central Vista project; 35% work done on new Parliament

    Rs 1,289 crore budget for Central Vista project; 35% work done on new Parliament

    Maharashtra govt suspends former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over extortion cases-dnm

    Maharashtra govt suspends former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over extortion cases

    PM Modi chairs meeting on cyclone-related situation amid possible Cyclone Jawad threat-dnm

    PM Modi chairs meeting on cyclone-related situation amid possible Cyclone Jawad threat

    Recent Stories

    Divyenndu Sharma's Mirzapur co-actor Bramha Mishra found dead at his flat in Mumbai drb

    Divyenndu Sharma's Mirzapur co-actor Bramha Mishra found dead at his flat in Mumbai

    UK approves GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat COVID effective against Omicron variant gcw

    UK approves GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat COVID, company says it's effective against Omicron variant

    Kept away from Parliament proceedings, journalists hit the street

    Kept away from Parliament proceedings, journalists hit the street

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds Tiranga yatra in Pathankot to mobilise AAP cadre-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds ‘Tiranga yatra’ in Pathankot to mobilise AAP cadre

    Prashant Kishor takes dig at Rahul Gandhi says Congress leadership not divine right of an individual gcw

    Prashant Kishor takes dig at Rahul Gandhi, says Congress' leadership not divine right of an individual

    Recent Videos

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City FC routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Video Icon