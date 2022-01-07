  • Facebook
    No permission for liquor stores during weekend curfew: Karnataka Excise Minister clarifies

    Karnataka minister K Gopalaiah has clarified that all wine and liquor stores have been ordered to shut from 8 pm Friday onwards. The decision was taken following daily Covid cases surging past 5,000. The association was waiting for some last minute changes like at least parcel service but are left disappointed now. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
    The wine and liquor store owners who were waiting for the Karnataka government to announce some kind of relaxation will have to shut shops from 8 pm today, said state Excise Minister K Gopalaiah.

    The minister clarified that many from the association had met him with representation and after having a discussion with CM Bommaid late Thursday evening, it was decided to shut wine stores. "The cases are surging and keeping public safety in mind, we have decided not to give any kind of relaxation now. We might decide next week about the same as Sankranti will be there," said the minister. 

