    Another Karnataka minister tests COVID positive, R Askoka admitted to hospital

    After education minister BC Nagesh, now Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka tested positive for Covid-19. Interestingly, after the high-level meeting at CM Bommai's residence three days ago, Ashoka announced fresh Covid guidelines. At present, he has been admitted to a private hospital and is being treated accordingly.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 7:13 PM IST
    Days after announcing fresh Covid guidelines including weekend curfew and 50 per cent occupancy at hotels, pubs, bars, and theaters, the revenue minister has tested positive thereby joining the list of Karnataka political leaders who are infected with coronavirus.

    The minister on January 5 had taken part in Covid awareness program and also was part of the high-level meeting at CM Basavaraj Bommai's residence in which health minister K Sudhakar and technical expert committee members and senior government officials were present.

    Ashoka took to Twitter to announce about his Covid condition. He also said that he is safe and doing well and asked all those who came in contact with him in the last two days to get an RT-PCR test.

    Last week, primary education minister BC Nagesh tested positive for Covid-19.

    Earlier political leaders including Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, BS Yediyurappa, Dr K Sudhakar, MP Sumalatha, former PM HD Deve Gowda were infected with Covid-19 and recovered.

    Interestingly, Yediyurappa tested positive twice and Deve Gowda had tested positive during the second wave which proved lethal to many between March to May.

    Meanwhile, Karnataka on Thursday reported 5031 cases out of which Bengaluru alone reported 4324 cases.

    To contain the infection, the Karnataka government has announced a weekend curfew along with an existing night curfew. The government also has banned all kinds of public rallies and has imposed 50 per cent occupancy rules at hotels, pubs, gyms, theaters.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 7:20 PM IST
