Gold price on May 3: Know 22 and 24 carat rate city-wise

Image credits: Pexels

Gold price in Delhi

The current price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 65,900. The 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at around Rs 71,880.

Image credits: Freepik

Gold price in Mumbai

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 65,750, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 71,730.

Image credits: Getty

Gold price in Chennai

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 65,150, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 72,160.

Image credits: Getty

Gold price in Kolkata

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 65,750, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 71,730.

Image credits: Getty

Gold price in Bengaluru

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 66,750, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 71,730.

Image credits: Getty
