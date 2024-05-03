Gold price on May 3: Know 22 and 24 carat rate city-wise

Lifestyle
The current price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 65,900. The 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at around Rs 71,880.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 65,750, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 71,730.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 65,150, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 72,160.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 65,750, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 71,730.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 66,750, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 71,730.