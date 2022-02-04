  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET PG Exam 2022 postponed by Union Health Ministry for 6-8 weeks

    Dr. B Srinivas, executive director of the National Board of Examination said submissions from medical practitioners have been received regarding a request to delay the NEET PG 2022 date because it conflicts with the NEET PG 2021 counselling.

    NEET PG Exam 2022 postponed by Union Health Ministry for 6 8 weeks gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Union Health Ministry has postponed the NEET PG 2022 Exam on February 4, 2022. The exam date of March 12 has been pushed up by 6-8 weeks. According to an official notification from Dr. B Srinivas, executive director of the National Board of Examination said submissions from medical practitioners have been received regarding a request to delay the NEET PG 2022 date because it conflicts with the NEET PG 2021 counselling. It further said that many interns will be unable to participate in the PG counselling 2022 by May/June 2022, and with this in mind, the government has decided to postpone the NEET PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks or appropriately.

    On Friday, the Supreme Court was due to consider a petition for a delay of the examination. On January 25, the plea was filed in which six MBBS students petitioned the Supreme Court after various conditions, such as necessary internships, were not met by many hopefuls. Many internships were interrupted as a result of their Covid responsibility, they claimed. Due to the pandemic crisis, there was a delay in conducting the tests in 2021.

    Many MBBS graduates have yet to finish their internships, and if they do not, they would be unable to take the admission test this year. On January 7, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the resumption of the halted NEET-PG 2021 counselling process, citing a "urgent necessity" to commence the admission process based on the existing 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS quota in the All India Quota seats.

    Also Read | NEET PG counselling 2021: SC upholds 27% OBC quota in AIQ seats, ‘Reservation not at odds with merit’

    Also Read | NEET PG Counselling: Existing criteria to identify EWS to be retained, new rules from next year, says Centre

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2022, 1:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh, Jayant's roadshow flouts COVID rules, MCC; Jaiveer Singh Tomar, 13 others booked-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh, Jayant’s roadshow flouts COVID rules, MCC; Jaiveer Singh Tomar, 13 others booked

    US lawmakers applaud India's diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics, slam Beijing's political victory lap

    US lawmakers applaud India's diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics

    Centre provides Z category security to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi day after firing incident-dnm

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi provided with Z category security

    Spooked by Indian Army Chief's straight-shooting on LoC ceasefire, Pakistan responds

    Spooked by Indian Army Chief's straight-shooting on LoC ceasefire, Pakistan responds

    New details on Galwan Valley clash of 2020 exposes extent of Chinese coverup

    New details on Galwan Valley clash of 2020 exposes extent of Chinese coverup

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh, Jayant's roadshow flouts COVID rules, MCC; Jaiveer Singh Tomar, 13 others booked-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh, Jayant’s roadshow flouts COVID rules, MCC; Jaiveer Singh Tomar, 13 others booked

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film RCB

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    Delhi relaxes COVID restrictions gyms schools to reopen with conditions gcw

    Delhi relaxes COVID restrictions; gyms, schools to reopen with conditions

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony drb

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony

    UP Election 2022 Amit Shah says BJP marching with aim of 300 paar gcw

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah says BJP marching with aim of '300 paar'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon