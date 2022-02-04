NEET PG Exam 2022 postponed by Union Health Ministry for 6-8 weeks

Dr. B Srinivas, executive director of the National Board of Examination said submissions from medical practitioners have been received regarding a request to delay the NEET PG 2022 date because it conflicts with the NEET PG 2021 counselling.

The Union Health Ministry has postponed the NEET PG 2022 Exam on February 4, 2022. The exam date of March 12 has been pushed up by 6-8 weeks. According to an official notification from Dr. B Srinivas, executive director of the National Board of Examination said submissions from medical practitioners have been received regarding a request to delay the NEET PG 2022 date because it conflicts with the NEET PG 2021 counselling. It further said that many interns will be unable to participate in the PG counselling 2022 by May/June 2022, and with this in mind, the government has decided to postpone the NEET PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks or appropriately.

On Friday, the Supreme Court was due to consider a petition for a delay of the examination. On January 25, the plea was filed in which six MBBS students petitioned the Supreme Court after various conditions, such as necessary internships, were not met by many hopefuls. Many internships were interrupted as a result of their Covid responsibility, they claimed. Due to the pandemic crisis, there was a delay in conducting the tests in 2021.

Many MBBS graduates have yet to finish their internships, and if they do not, they would be unable to take the admission test this year. On January 7, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the resumption of the halted NEET-PG 2021 counselling process, citing a "urgent necessity" to commence the admission process based on the existing 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS quota in the All India Quota seats.

