    NEET PG Counselling: Existing criteria to identify EWS to be retained, new rules from next year, says Centre

    The government stated that modifying regulations at this time, when admissions and college distribution for NEET students are in progress, may cause issues.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 2, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
    Concerning the ongoing admissions to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2021 counselling process, the Central government would maintain the present criteria of Rs 8 lakh as the annual income ceiling to benefit the economically weaker section (EWS) quota. The standard may be implemented beginning with the following admission cycle. The government had implemented a 10% reservation for EWS applicants for admission to medical institutions under the All India Quota. However, the Supreme Court later voiced reservations about the quota ceiling. The government has now notified the Supreme Court that it will stick to the amended criterion of an Rs 8 lakh quota ceiling as advised by the committee appointed by the government.

    The government told the Supreme Court that it had chosen to adopt the committee's findings, including the request to apply the revised criteria prospectively. The remarks were delivered at a hearing on petitions contesting the 10% EWS reservation in medical schools.

    According to the committee's findings, the present gross annual family income ceiling of Rs 8 lakh or less for EWS applicants may be continued; however, the condition may be waived in some situations. This includes if the person's family owns 5 acres or more of agricultural property, even if their income fulfils the qualifying qualifications. The committee suggested that the current quota ceiling be maintained and extended until the next admission cycle.

    Also Read | Union health minister Mandaviya assured NEET counselling to start before Jan 5, Doctors' association confirms

    This comes after repeated demonstrations by resident doctors demanding that the NEET PG counselling process be sped up since they were "overworked and tired." They had called for a strike on November 27 and had resorted to social media channels to make their demands even before the protests began. They've been demonstrating for more than a month.

